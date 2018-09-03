Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has surgery for back problem

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
3 September 2018
10:56 CEST+02:00
royal familycrown prince frederik

Share this article

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has surgery for back problem
File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
3 September 2018
10:56 CEST+02:00
Crown Prince Frederik has undergone surgery to correct a slipped disc at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

The Palace confirmed the crown prince had received the surgical treatment via a press statement.

The procedure had gone entirely according to plan, the palace said.

Crown Prince Frederik has since been discharged from hospital and will spend some time recovering.

Although the palace did not confirm whether the operation was the result of an acute or longstanding issue, Crown Prince Frederik mentioned back problems earlier this year.

“I have had a few back problems lately which have stopped me from going running as I would like to,” he said in a video posted on social media following the Royal Run event that took place as part of the crown prince’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Royal Runs were held in five different Danish cities as part of the birthday commemorations, with Crown Prince Frederik taking part in each of the five races.

He will not be involved in official engagements for the next two weeks, Ritzau reports.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik charms China with biking and oyster-shucking skills

royal familycrown prince frederik
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. Sun and warm temperatures to dominate start of autumn in Denmark
  3. Copenhagen’s public transport to get greener with new electric buses
  4. Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has surgery for back problem
  5. Danish government expedites medicinal cannabis subsidy
Advertisement

From our sponsors

The ultimate guide for relocating your family abroad

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. Sun and warm temperatures to dominate start of autumn in Denmark
  3. Copenhagen’s public transport to get greener with new electric buses
  4. Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has surgery for back problem
  5. Danish government expedites medicinal cannabis subsidy
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
21/08
Kerala flood relief compaign
15/08
Do you love 3D printing!
15/08
Modern Coat Stand
View all notices
Advertisement