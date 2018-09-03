Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik has surgery for back problem

File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Crown Prince Frederik has undergone surgery to correct a slipped disc at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

The Palace confirmed the crown prince had received the surgical treatment via a press statement.

The procedure had gone entirely according to plan, the palace said.

Crown Prince Frederik has since been discharged from hospital and will spend some time recovering.

Although the palace did not confirm whether the operation was the result of an acute or longstanding issue, Crown Prince Frederik mentioned back problems earlier this year.

“I have had a few back problems lately which have stopped me from going running as I would like to,” he said in a video posted on social media following the Royal Run event that took place as part of the crown prince’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Royal Runs were held in five different Danish cities as part of the birthday commemorations, with Crown Prince Frederik taking part in each of the five races.

He will not be involved in official engagements for the next two weeks, Ritzau reports.

