Denmark no longer has OECD’s highest tax revenues

Denmark has been overtaken by France in a calculation of comparative tax revenues in the 36 countries in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

Since 2002, Denmark has topped the list of countries of OECD countries with the highest overall tax revenues.

But in the latest calculations by the intergovernmental economic organisation, which are based on figures from 2017 and published on Wednesday, Denmark has been overtaken – by France.

With an overall tax revenue of 46.2 percent of GDP, France moves above Denmark, which has a corresponding figure of 46.0 percent of GDP – down from 46.2 percent the previous year.

That places Denmark at number two on the overall list, with Mexico at the opposite end of the scale with taxes at 16.2 percent of GDP.

France is currently in the midst of weeks of social unrest over high living costs.

Meanwhile, comparison with neighbouring Sweden provides a better basis for comparison of Denmark’s taxes, Mads Lundby Hansen, lead economist with thinktank Cepos, said to Ritzau.

“Sweden is at 44 percent, two percent lower than Denmark,” Hansen said.

“That is the equivalent of around 40 billion kroner and is partly due to the fact that they have no vehicle registration tax [Danish: registreringsafgift, ed.],” he added.

Denmark’s tax revenue has remained close to 46 percent since 2000.

