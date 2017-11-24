Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark still has world's highest taxes: report

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
24 November 2017
15:57 CET+01:00
taxincome tax

Share this article

Denmark still has world's highest taxes: report
File photo: Philip Davali/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
24 November 2017
15:57 CET+01:00
Denmark earns more of its income from taxing its population than any other developed country, new figures have revealed.

A new survey from the OECD economic think tank puts Denmark at the top of all the countries included, based on the criteria used by OECD.

When income taxes, social security contributions, taxes on property, goods and services are all added together they account for 45.9 percent of Denmark's overall earnings in 2016 – the same as the proportion recorded in 2015, but still below the peak of 48.6 percent reached in 2014.

Perhaps surprisingly, France was the second-highest taxing country. Here, all taxes combined were worth 45.9 percent of the country's wealth.

One big difference between the two countries is budget deficit: Denmark had a budget deficit of 0.6 percent in 2016, while in France it was 3.4 percent.

In third place came Belgium, where the tax to GDP ratio was 44.2 percent in 2016.

Denmark’s Nordic neighbours Norway and Sweden earned 38 and 44.1 percent of their incomes from taxes respectively.

In the United States, the measure was far lower, with 26 percent of the country's GDP coming from direct taxes. In the UK it was 33.2 percent.

The OECD average stands at 34.3 percent.

Denmark’s high taxes are closely related to the Scandinavian social welfare system for which it is well known. Services provided by the Danish state include free university tuition, the state student grant known as SU, public healthcare and generous unemployment and family benefits.

In comparison to second-placed France, income tax plays a much larger role than other forms of taxation.

In Denmark, social contributions make up just 0.1 percent of GDP while income taxes represent 28.7 percent; while in France, income tax plays a much more minor role in revenues (10.6 percent) with social security contributions making up 16.7 percent.

In Sweden, income tax is responsible for 15.7 percent of revenues, with social security payments providing 10 percent. The figures for Norway are 14 and 10.6 percent respectively.

In general, the average tax burden has risen throughout OECD countries, since the turn of the century, when it stood for 33.9 percent of all the incomes of those countries.

In August this year, Denmark's coalition government announced lower tax on income, cars and pensions as part of a tax reform plan costing 23 billion kroner (3.1 billion euros).

READ ALSO: Foreigners can help to pay for tax reform: Danish finance minister

taxincome tax
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

An interior design lover's guide to southern Sweden

Related articles

Plan secures Danish companies 35,000 extra heads: DI

Foreigners can help to pay for tax reform: Danish finance minister

Denmark’s government announces new tax plan

Denmark government’s tax plan could benefit base by millions

Denmark government drops plan to cut tax for rich

Denmark’s Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session

After years of scandals, here’s how Denmark’s reformed tax authority will look

New Danish political season opens under cloud of doubt
Advertisement

More news

Aarhus light rail expected to open in December

Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle

DF 'has not broken through' on municipal level: leader after election disappointment
Advertisement

Social Democrats make gains as Liberals, DF lose ground in Denmark’s municipal elections

'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency

Danish police lift lid on country-wide cannabis network

Political alliances could thwart Danish bid to take over EU agency
Advertisement
2,386 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Social Democrats make gains as Liberals, DF lose ground in Denmark’s municipal elections
  2. Sweden and Denmark climb seven places in Fifa rankings
  3. Denmark still has world's highest taxes: report
  4. 'Sympathy votes' re-elect Copenhagen politician who quit after scandal
  5. Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement