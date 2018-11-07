Three held after Copenhagen drugs bust

File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Six people were arrested Tuesday morning as part of a major investigation into cannabis and cocaine dealing, Copenhagen police have confirmed.

Three of the six have since been released, while three were remanded in custody for four weeks at initial court proceedings in the Danish capital on Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

The arrests took place in Frederiksberg as well as in central Copenhagen at 7am on Tuesday.

Investigation in the case was carried out by a special police unit and 11 addresses were raided as part of Tuesday’s operation, police said.

The three men who were remanded in custody are 25, 26 and 27 years old and are under suspicion of organised supply of 100 kilograms of cannabis and nine kilograms of cocaine over the course of the last year.

The men denied the charges. Further detail of the police case against them is unavailable, with the Copenhagen City Court judge having granted the prosecutor’s wish to carry out preliminary hearings behind closed doors.

