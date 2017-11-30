Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish police use drone in operation against Christiania cannabis trade

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 November 2017
16:47 CET+01:00
christianiacannabis

Share this article

Danish police use drone in operation against Christiania cannabis trade
Photo: .shock/Depositphotos
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
30 November 2017
16:47 CET+01:00
Copenhagen Police have deployed a drone as part of a surveillance operation this week in the Christiania area of the Danish capital.

Police have carried out a number of raids and have seized 11.7 kilograms of cannabis and 3,478 joints (rolled marijuana cigarettes) in the alternative enclave.

“This is the continuation of a campaign that we have carried out since 2012 against buyers, sellers and suppliers [of cannabis].

“During the last three days, focus has actually been on buyers. That has resulted in plenty of charges,” said deputy chief inspector Lars O. Karlsen.

A drone was amongst the resources used by police in the clampdown.

That has resulted in 60 people being apprehended on narcotics charges.

“The drone is a tool that we use to make our work more efficient in and around Christiania. We use the drone to see where potential buyers go out or go to,” Karlsen said.

Police carry out regular raids in an effort to restrict the cannabis trade in Christiania, an alternative enclave originally established by hippie squatters in 1971. 

READ ALSO: Police bust Hells Angels 'joint factory' in Christiania

Permanent cannabis stalls were torn down in 2016, but hash and marijuana are still sold along Christiania’s ‘Pusher Street’ thoroughfare, Karlsen said.

“There is still a demand for hash products, and these buyers head in the direction of Pusher Street,” the deputy inspector said.

One aim of the current police operation is to press home the message that buying cannabis in Christiania carries a risk of prosecution.

A supplier was also arrested during operations on Wednesday.

In addition to the confiscated cannabis and joints, police have also seized eight LSD tabs and 26,731 kroner (3,591 euros) in cash.

READ ALSO: Will Christiania become a mass surveillance zone? (from 2016)

christianiacannabis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Five quick questions with Ebenezer Scrooge, who’s in Stockholm performing in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol until 31st December.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Danish police lift lid on country-wide cannabis network

Denmark police arrest 12 connected to cannabis smuggling network

Copenhagen Hells Angels raid aimed at Christiania cannabis trade: police

'Drug drivers' damage Danish WW2 memorial

Four of five Danes support legalising medical cannabis

Here are reports on the Danish 'terror' attacks Trump says weren't reported

Copenhagen to once again push for legal cannabis trial

Police bust Hells Angels 'joint factory' in Christiania
Advertisement

More news

New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder

'The abominable snowman is a bear': Danish researchers

Small drop in unemployment in Denmark: report
Advertisement

Police divers find second arm in Køge Bay

New strategy aims to get Danes speaking more languages

Black Friday 2017 was Denmark’s 'biggest ever shopping day'

Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark extends block on UN quota refugees
  2. Police divers find second arm in Køge Bay
  3. Black Friday 2017 was Denmark’s 'biggest ever shopping day'
  4. New strategy aims to get Danes speaking more languages
  5. Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement