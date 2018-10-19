Quick quiz: Can you answer ten more Danish citizenship test questions?

Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix 2018

This week's quick quiz is another chance to try out questions from the Danish citizenship test.

If you're applying for Danish citizenship, you'll have to take a test on your new country's history, politics and culture.

In reality there are 40 questions (and they're in Danish) but last week we compiled six for our readers to try out.

That quiz proved so popular that we've decided to follow it up with a longer version, so you can test yourselves a little further, this time using sample questions from the summer 2017 test.

If you think you have what it takes, try answering these questions. The pass mark on the real test is 32/40 -- so no less than eight out of ten will do here.

That said, the 40 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics and styles than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing.

