Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Quick quiz: Can you answer ten more Danish citizenship test questions?

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 October 2018
15:34 CEST+02:00
quizquick quiz

Share this article

Quick quiz: Can you answer ten more Danish citizenship test questions?
Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix 2018
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 October 2018
15:34 CEST+02:00
This week's quick quiz is another chance to try out questions from the Danish citizenship test.

If you're applying for Danish citizenship, you'll have to take a test on your new country's history, politics and culture.

In reality there are 40 questions (and they're in Danish) but last week we compiled six for our readers to try out.

That quiz proved so popular that we've decided to follow it up with a longer version, so you can test yourselves a little further, this time using sample questions from the summer 2017 test.

If you think you have what it takes, try answering these questions. The pass mark on the real test is 32/40 -- so no less than eight out of ten will do here.

That said, the 40 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics and styles than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing.

CLICK HERE to try more quick quizzes

quizquick quiz
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark in top ten on world competitiveness list
  2. Nordea reported to Denmark investigators over money laundering
  3. Quick quiz: Can you answer ten more Danish citizenship test questions?
  4. No-deal Brexit would be bad news for Danish industry: analysts
  5. No injuries in fire at Danish amusement park

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark in top ten on world competitiveness list
  2. Nordea reported to Denmark investigators over money laundering
  3. Quick quiz: Can you answer ten more Danish citizenship test questions?
  4. No-deal Brexit would be bad news for Danish industry: analysts
  5. No injuries in fire at Danish amusement park

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/10
Accommodation wanted in Copenhagen or north
17/09
¡Fiesta! - 1st Mexican Cultural Festival in Copenhaguen
17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Berndtsen b.1839??
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
03/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 in Ma
View all notices