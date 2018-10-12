Quick quiz: Can you pass these Danish citizenship test questions?

Photo: Camilla Rønde/Ritzau Scanpix

If you're applying for Danish citizenship, you'll have to take a test on your new country's history, politics and culture.

In reality there are 40 questions (and they're in Danish) but we've compiled six from the test for our readers to have a go at answering.

If you think you have what it takes, try answering these questions. The pass mark on the real test is 32/40 -- so no less than five out of six will do here.

That said, the 40 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics and styles than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing.

