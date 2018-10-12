Quick quiz: Can you pass these Danish citizenship test questions?

In reality there are 40 questions (and they're in Danish) but we've compiled six from the test for our readers to have a go at answering.
If you think you have what it takes, try answering these questions. The pass mark on the real test is 32/40 -- so no less than five out of six will do here.
That said, the 40 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics and styles than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing.