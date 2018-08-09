Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rookie Danish police officer shoots self in leg during training

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
9 August 2018
16:36 CEST+02:00
policeaccident

Share this article

Rookie Danish police officer shoots self in leg during training
Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
9 August 2018
16:36 CEST+02:00
A trainee at Denmark’s Politiskolen academy for police recruits was injured during lessons at a shooting range.

The incident occurred at a police shooting range near Copenhagen.

The Independent Police Complaints Authority, which is investigating the incident, said the injured trainee is not in a critical condition.

“The person shot themselves in the thigh, but it is not critical,” special consultant Janus Rasmussen said.

The police authority is involved in the case as a matter of standard procedure following shooting-related injuries resulting from police work.

“We were informed that a live shooting incident took place in Copenhagen and proceeded there to investigate,” Rasmussen said.

The authority is based in second city Aarhus.

The individual involved in the accident was admitted to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet for treatment.

READ ALSO: Shootings near Copenhagen may be gang-related: police

policeaccident
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 'I’ll pay Denmark niqab fines': French-Algerian millionaire
  2. Worldwide 'Run for Kim' to honour murdered Swedish journalist Kim Wall
  3. Denmark announces probe against Danske Bank over money laundering
  4. Danish woman finds python in kitchen
  5. Denmark has hottest day in eight years
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'I’ll pay Denmark niqab fines': French-Algerian millionaire
  2. Worldwide 'Run for Kim' to honour murdered Swedish journalist Kim Wall
  3. Denmark announces probe against Danske Bank over money laundering
  4. Danish woman finds python in kitchen
  5. Denmark has hottest day in eight years
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
View all notices
Advertisement