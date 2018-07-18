Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Shootings near Copenhagen may be gang-related: police

18 July 2018
13:38 CEST+02:00
The scene of Tuesday's shooting in Lyngby. Photo: Mathias Øgendal/ Ritzau Scanpix
18 July 2018
13:38 CEST+02:00
Two shootings within the space of a week near the Technical University of Denmark may be connected to gang activity, police in Copenhagen have said.

North Zealand Police are working on the assumption that the shootings in Lyngby are linked and may be part of a conflict between rival local groups, according to a law enforcement daily update.

But police are unsure as to any further details.

“We don't know why shots were fired and nobody appears to have been shot,” duty officer Søren Bjørnestad said.

The most recent incident saw shots being fired just before 9pm on Tuesday at Akademivej in Lyngby.

Witnesses told police that a dark Audi estate was seen being driven along Akademivej with a pistol held out of its window.

At a crossing with another road, the car stopped before a person fired shots from behind it.

Police have subsequently located the Audi and impounded it. It will now be investigated, police confirmed.

A similar shooting incident took place in the same area on Wednesday last week.

On that occasion, shots were fired from a dark silver car on Akademivej. Bullet holes were found in a smaller, dark car shortly afterwards.

“The owner of the dark car contacted us and said he had found holes in his car. He was a normal man who had parked his car in the area,” Bjørnestad sad.

Editor's note: a previous version of this article erroneously gave the time of the Akademivej shooting on July 17th as "just before 9am". The error has now been corrected.

