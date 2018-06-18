Shooting in Copenhagen’s Nørrebro on Sunday: police

Nobody is reported to have been injured during the incident, which was confirmed by Copenhagen Police in a tweet.
Københavns Politi modtog kl. 2217 en anmeldelse om skyderi omkring Røde Plads på Nørrebro. Umiddelbart ingen tilskadekomne. Forholdet undersøges og der er for nuværende ikke yderligere oplysninger. #politidk— Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) 17 June 2018
Police received a report of the shooting, which occurred at the Red Square park area, which is located close to Nørrebro Station, at 10:17pm on Sunday. No casualties or injuries are reported.
“I can confirm there has been a shooting in Nørrebro. We are investigating the incident and cannot say any more at the current time,” a police spokesperson told newspaper Politiken.
A string of shootings took place in the neighbourhood during the second half of 2017, resulting in three deaths and a number of injuries. The violence was linked to gang-related organised crime.
In November, a ceasefire was reported to have been agreed between rival gangs and a police ordinance zone, which had been put in place as a measure against armed violence, was discontinued in December.
