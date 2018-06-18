Shooting in Copenhagen’s Nørrebro on Sunday: police

A 2017 file photo showing Nørrebrogade near Red Square. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

A shooting occurred near Nørrebrogade, the high street in the Nørrebro neighbourhood of Copenhagen, on Sunday evening.

Nobody is reported to have been injured during the incident, which was confirmed by Copenhagen Police in a tweet.

Københavns Politi modtog kl. 2217 en anmeldelse om skyderi omkring Røde Plads på Nørrebro. Umiddelbart ingen tilskadekomne. Forholdet undersøges og der er for nuværende ikke yderligere oplysninger. #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) 17 June 2018

Police received a report of the shooting, which occurred at the Red Square park area, which is located close to Nørrebro Station, at 10:17pm on Sunday. No casualties or injuries are reported.

“I can confirm there has been a shooting in Nørrebro. We are investigating the incident and cannot say any more at the current time,” a police spokesperson told newspaper Politiken.

A string of shootings took place in the neighbourhood during the second half of 2017, resulting in three deaths and a number of injuries. The violence was linked to gang-related organised crime.

In November, a ceasefire was reported to have been agreed between rival gangs and a police ordinance zone, which had been put in place as a measure against armed violence, was discontinued in December.

