Danish employment levels still rising: 3,400 more in work in latest figures

Ritzau/The Local
22 June 2018
10:53 CEST+02:00
Danish employment levels still rising: 3,400 more in work in latest figures
File photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Employment levels in Denmark have continued an upward trend, with a new high point reached in April.

The total number of wage earners increased by 3,400 in April, with the total number of people in employment thereby reaching 2,736,600 according to figures from Statistics Denmark.

Employment has reached new record levels every month since January. It would therefore be natural for the growth to slow down at some time during this year, head economist Signe Roed-Frederiksen of bank Arbejdernes Landsbank told Ritzau.

“This is a sign of bottle-necking in some parts of the labour market, and even though the workforce looks set to increase (in size) this year, it will gradually become harder to find workers with the right qualifications,” Roed-Frederiksen said.

“But there is not, in our view, an overheated labour market (currently),” she added via a written comment.

Although employment has increased overall, a decrease in employment in the public sector is masked by a larger increase in the private sector.

Public administration and service employment fell by 600 during April, a decrease of 0.1 percent for the sector.

READ ALSO: 16,500 job seekers find work every month in Denmark: DI

