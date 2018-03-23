Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
16,500 job seekers find work every month in Denmark: DI

16,500 job seekers find work every month in Denmark: DI
File photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix
New data from the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) shows that few people remain unemployed for extended periods.

In August 2017, only 18,300 unemployed recipients of unemployment benefits had been jobless for more than one year, writes dibusiness.dk.

Every month, almost 15 per cent of unemployed recipients of unemployment benefits find a job, shows a new analysis from the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

The study shows that the average number of job seekers who find work per month has remained at a relatively stable 16,500 since 2009.

“There are really good job opportunities right now. By far the majority of those who are unemployed are very active on the job market and quickly move on to the next job,” said DI deputy director Steen Nielsen.

Meanwhile, every other job seeker finds work within six months.

“That means we do not have a pool of 111,000 unemployed workers standing outside the job market without the opportunity of getting started with a company, which is the impression one might otherwise get from the public debate,” Nielsen said.

READ ALSO: Employment number in Denmark reaches record level


jobsemployment
More news

