Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Gang member killed in Copenhagen shooting

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
20 June 2018
11:06 CEST+02:00
shootinggangsamager

Share this article

Gang member killed in Copenhagen shooting
Photo: Jens Astrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
20 June 2018
11:06 CEST+02:00
A 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting incident in Copenhagen’s Amager district on Tuesday night was a gang member, police have said.

Two men each fired shots at the 36-year-old on the Amagerfælledvej road on Tuesday evening. He later died from his injuries. The victim has been confirmed by police to be connected to organised crime.

The suspects fled the scene in by car. The vehicle was later found in the outer district of Brøndby, having been set on fire.

Deputy chief inspector of Copenhagen Police's organised crime unit Torben Svarrer said the victim had been hit by several shots.

The incident is thought to have begun at a parking lot, with the two men subsequently chasing the 36-year-old on foot.

Svarrer added that other individuals may also have been involved in the shooting.

READ ALSO: Shooting in Copenhagen's Nørrebro on Sunday: police

shootinggangsamager
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Goodbye Denmark? Faroese weigh pulling free of Danish grip
  2. Denmark is most expensive EU country for consumer goods
  3. Gang member killed in Copenhagen shooting
  4. 'Denmark's Jantelov is similar to what we call 'tall poppy syndrome''
  5. Denmark’s Sankt Hans bonfires face cancellation due to dry weather
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make this small Mediterranean capital your next city break

Valletta, Malta’s small but mighty capital, still feels like one of the Med’s undiscovered gems. But it won’t stay that way for long. The Local’s commercial editor, Sophie Miskiw, explored this year’s Capital of Culture and can’t wait to go back.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Goodbye Denmark? Faroese weigh pulling free of Danish grip
  2. Denmark is most expensive EU country for consumer goods
  3. Gang member killed in Copenhagen shooting
  4. 'Denmark's Jantelov is similar to what we call 'tall poppy syndrome''
  5. Denmark’s Sankt Hans bonfires face cancellation due to dry weather
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement