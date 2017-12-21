Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Copenhagen police lift stop-and-search zone

21 December 2017
13:43 CET+01:00
File photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau
An ordinance zone in Copenhagen that has been in place since the summer will not be renewed after it expires on Thursday.

Copenhagen Police confirmed to Ritzau that the ordinance, which has been extended several times since its implementation on July 20th in a measure against armed violence in the city, will not continue beyond December 22nd.

The ordinances (called visitationszoner in Danish) allow police to stop anyone within a predetermined area and search them for weapons without having probable cause. They also apply to searches of cars.

Copenhagen has seen a long series of shootings and violent incidents connected to a drawn-out conflict between organised crime gangs that began in the early part of the summer. Three people have died as a result of the shootings.

But with a ceasefire reportedly in place between rival gangs since last month, no recent incidents have been reported.

The stop-and-search zone can be reinstated if it is considered to be necessary to prevent crimes that can endanger lives.

Police can also still search individuals and weapons they consider to be suspicious.

Increased police presence in the Nørrebro area will remain in place after the expiry of the stop-and-search zone.

