Support for EU 'at record level' in Denmark

Ritzau/The Local
23 May 2018
09:36 CEST+02:00
Support for EU 'at record level' in Denmark
Photo: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix
More than three in four people living in Denmark consider the EU to be ‘a good thing’, according to a new poll.

The results from the poll, which was carried out by the European Commission’s Eurobarometer, shows a record high level of support for the union amongst people in Denmark.

76 percent of people responding to the survey said that the EU was a ‘good thing’. That represents the highest level in Denmark since Eurobarometer began asking the question in 1974.

Only seven percent said they thought they EU was a ‘bad thing’ in the latest poll.

A record high proportion – 84 percent – also said they considered EU membership to be advantageous for Denmark, while 80 believed their votes counted within the EU.

The poll comes a year before Denmark is scheduled to hold general elections.

According to thinktank Europa, the results of the poll are a sign that the EU is continuing to see a surge in popular support that began following the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the union in June 2016.

Overall support for the EU amongst Europeans is growing on almost all parameters, according to Europa.

Meanwhile, sovereignty -- the area in which Denmark traditionally shows the most scepticism towards the political and economic union – remains an issue for people in the Scandinavian country, according to the poll.

READ ALSO: Danes reject EU justice rules in referendum

Danish scepticism over whether the EU’s supranational rile should be strengthened was met by significantly more scepticism in Denmark than the average for all EU countries. 

