Life in pictures: Prince Henrik of Denmark

Prince Henrik in 1974. Photo: Allan Moe/Scanpix

Prince Henrik, the husband of Denmark's Queen Margrethe, has died. We've picked out a few of our favourite photos from a royal life that was lived to the full.

Prince Henrik died late on Tuesday aged 83 and flags are flying at half mast across Denmark.

With a jovial face framed by understated glasses, the prince had a reputation as a bon vivant who enjoyed cooking, art and wine. He had a keen interest in poetry and translated several works of French literature into Danish.

Henri Marie Jean Andre de Laborde de Monpezat was born on June 11th, 1934 near Bordeaux. He spent the first five years of his life in Vietnam, then French Indochina, where his father ran businesses founded by his grandfather, Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, at the turn of the century.

He studied law and politics at Paris-Sorbonne University as well as at the French National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations.

After military service with the French Army in the Algerian War between 1959 and 1962, he joined the French Foreign Affairs ministry in 1962 and worked as a secretary at the embassy in London from 1963 to 1967.

He became Prince Henrik of Denmark when he married Margrethe, then crown princess, in 1967.

With the royal family at summer residence Gråsten Palace in 2016. Photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark



Dancing with Queen Margrethe at Fredensborg Palace after the couple's wedding, 1972. Photo: Allan Moe/Scanpix Denmark



Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik in 1972. Photo: Willy Henrichsen/Scanpix Denmark

With sons Crown Prince Frederik (L) and Prince Joachim, 1975. Photo: Steen Jacobsen/Scanpix Denmark



With his sons at the fundraising 'Rock for Africa' concert at Idrætsparken, Copenhagen, 1985. Photo: NF/Scanpix



With Queen Margrethe in Cahors, France in 2003. Photo: Jørgen Jessen/Scanpix Denmark



Arriving at gala dinner to mark the Queen's 40th jubilee in 2012. Jeppe Michael Jensen/Scanpix



At Château de Cayx, the royal family's residence in Cahors, France, 2016. Photo: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/Scanpix



Being greeted by his family (L-R) Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. Christiansborg, 2015. Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix

