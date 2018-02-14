Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Prince Henrik of Denmark dies

The Local/AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
14 February 2018
08:18 CET+01:00
prince henrikobituaryroyals

Share this article

Prince Henrik of Denmark dies
Prince Henrik pictured in 2012. Photo: Niels Ahlmann/Scanpix Denmark
The Local/AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
14 February 2018
08:18 CET+01:00
Prince Henrik, the French-born husband of Danish monarch Queen Margrethe, has died at the age of 83, the palace announced Wednesday.

The prince had been transferred from Copenhagen's Rigshospitalet to Fredensborg Palace on Tuesday to spend his "final days".

"His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died Tuesday, February 13th at 11:18pm at Fredensborg", north of Copenhagen, surrounded by his wife and their two sons, the palace statement said.

Having been in hospital in Copenhagen since late January for a pulmonary infection and a benign tumour in his left lung, the prince's condition was reported to have seriously worsened on Friday, with the couple's son and heir to the Danish throne Crown Prince Frederik returning from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang to be with his father.

Henri Marie Jean Andre de Laborde de Monpezat was born on June 11th, 1934 near Bordeaux, son of André de Laborde de Monpezat (1907-1998) and Renée Doursenot (1908-2001).

He spent the first five years of his life in Vietnam, then French Indochina, where his father ran businesses founded by his grandfather, Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, at the turn of the century.

The family moved to France in 1939, where the young Henri attended a Jesuit boarding school in Bordeaux, before later returning to Hanoi to study at the city's French preparatory school.

He studied law and politics at Paris-Sorbonne University as well as at the French National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations.

After military service with the French Army in the Algerian War between 1959 and 1962, he joined the French Foreign Affairs ministry in 1962 and worked as a secretary at the embassy in London from 1963 to 1967.

He married Margrethe, then crown princess, in 1967.


Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik in 1972. Photo: Willy Henrichsen/Scanpix Denmark

With a jovial face framed by understated glasses, the 83-year-old prince had a reputation as a bon vivant who enjoyed cooking, art and wine. He had a keen interest in poetry and translated several works of French literature into Danish.

In addition to his mother tongue, French, the prince also spoke English, Chinese and Vietnamese, as well as Danish, though he was sometimes teased for his French accent in Danish by media and citizens in his adopted country.

Henrik, who retired from public service in January 2016, said last year that he did not want to be buried next to his wife, thereby breaking with the tradition of burying royal spouses together in Roskilde Cathedral west of Copenhagen. The statement issued by the royal palace on Wednesday morning did not say where the prince would be buried.

His failing health had been well-documented in recent weeks.

He was hospitalised in Copenhagen in late January for a pulmonary infection and a benign tumour in his left lung, and was diagnosed with dementia in September 2017.

Prince Henrik is survived by his wife Queen Margrethe, two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, and eight grandchildren.

SEE ALSO:

prince henrikobituaryroyals
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Meet Sweden’s most family-friendly ski resort

Family ski holidays are wonderful and chaotic in equal measure. Luckily, there’s a Swedish ski resort designed with every member of the family in mind.

We visited five 'murder spots' in Malmö

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

In pictures: Prince Henrik's casket brought to Amalienborg Palace

Prince Henrik's ashes to be spread on palace grounds and at sea

Life in pictures: Prince Henrik of Denmark

Prince Henrik, a man of the world: Denmark reacts to death of royal

Prince Henrik leaves hospital to spend 'last days' at palace

Denmark's crown prince cuts short Olympics visit to be with ill father

Denmark's Prince Henrik has benign lung tumour: palace

Denmark's Prince Henrik admitted to hospital
Advertisement

More news

Denmark's Eurovision entry is a sign of our Viking-loving times

WATCH: Denmark picks song for Viking-themed raid on Eurovision Song Contest

High earners benefit most from Danish tax plan: thinktank
Advertisement

New demands placed on foreign spouses in family reunification plan

'Three million' birds flew from Denmark since 1970s: report

20-year-old given suspended sentence while second man claims to 'not remember' sharing sex video

20-year-old denies charges in trial over Danish social media sex video
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Prince Henrik leaves hospital to spend 'last days' at palace
  2. Prince Henrik of Denmark dies
  3. Prince Henrik, a man of the world: Denmark reacts to death of royal
  4. Five things to know about renting an apartment in Denmark
  5. Prince Henrik's ashes to be spread on palace grounds and at sea
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement