Liam Gallagher heading to Aarhus as Danish festival makes major announcements

Michael Barrett
2 February 2018
17:03 CET+01:00
musicfestivalnorthside 2018

Coming to Aarhus: Liam Gallagher, Susanne Sundfør, Mike D and Mashrou' Leila (photo credit: Tarek Moukaddem). Composite photos: Northside
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will perform at the Northside festival in Aarhus this summer.

Gallagher, along with brother Noel, was one of the leading figures in the Britpop movement of the 1990s, when the Manchester band were arguably the biggest name in contemporary music in the UK.

Liam Gallagher's distinctive voice and posture helped songs like "Wonderwall", "Live Forever" and "Cigarettes and Alcohol" leave an indelible mark on British music.

Now a solo artist, Gallagher was one of a number of impressive names revealed on Friday by the Aarhus festival for its summer programme.

Mike D, formerly of legendary hip hop group the Beastie Boys, was also announced by Northside, which will hope for better weather conditions than during the 2017 edition of the festival.

READ ALSO: 'Just because you can play Wonderwall, doesn't mean you should': Danish police

"There should be no doubt about the fact that we have been hugely looking forward to adding Liam Gallagher and Mike D to our poster," Northside spokesperson John Fogde said via a press release.

"Both have been trailblazers and have had a huge influence over the last three or four decades and have produced an array of classics," Fogde added.

In addition to the two hugely popular veterans, Northside also announced Norwegian singer-songwriter Susanne Sundfør and American synthpop act Future Islands.

A further exciting addition to the programme is the Lebanese alternative rock band Mashrou' Leila, who will be performing in Denmark for the first time.

The Beirut group, with music straddling a striking range of Arabic, Armenian and Western influences, use satirical lyrics to address issues including politics, religion, sexuality and gender in their home region. The band gained international attention for their musical and societal message while touring in Europe, North America and the Middle East in 2017.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Festivalgoers praise 'forward-thinking', organic Northside

musicfestivalnorthside 2018
