Advertisement

'Just because you can play Wonderwall, doesn’t mean you should': Danish police

Punvi Kalia
punvikalia@gmail.com
21 August 2017
12:16 CEST+02:00
aalborgoasis

Share this article

'Just because you can play Wonderwall, doesn’t mean you should': Danish police
Photo: freschwill/Flickr
Punvi Kalia
punvikalia@gmail.com
21 August 2017
12:16 CEST+02:00
A police patrol in Aalborg sent a busker home to practice after telling him that “just because you can play Wonderwall, it doesn’t mean you should.”

A guitarist in Aalborg was sent home to practice after he reportedly played a “bad and loud” version of the song ‘Wonderwall’ by English rock band Oasis.

Officers from North Jutland Police saw the guitarist playing in front the 7-Eleven store on the Bispensgade street in the northern city last week.

The would-be musician rolled with “a loud, bad and noisy” version of the popular song, according to a press statement issued by police.

He was told by police not to 'be here now', but rather to go home and practice since “he didn’t sound at all like Liam Gallagher,” according to the statement.

Oasis' iconic rock anthem was released in 1995 and topped charts in Australia, New Zealand and Spain and reached number 5 in the UK chart.

In the years since, the tune has been covered on numerous occasions by amateur singers as well as professional artists including Mike Flowers Pops and Ryan Adams. 

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gallagher confessed, “I don't even know how to play it on guitar, there's the joke. I seriously don't know how to play it. My kid knows how to play it... but I seriously do not know how to play it on guitar."

Aalborg's police officers simply told the busker that “just because you can play Wonderwall, doesn’t mean you should.”

Though some might say the police reprimand may have been humiliating, reports the Britpop fan looked back in anger as he left the scene remain unconfirmed.

READ ALSO: Singing your way to happiness with the Danes

aalborgoasis

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Drunk Swede goes on window smashing streak in Denmark

Aalborg is Europe's happiest city

IN PHOTOS: Copenhagen Carnival brings the party

Denmark sports arena fire started by weed remover

Danish police divers find body in Aalborg harbour

Danish uni upwardly mobile on Young University Rankings

Backlash over Danish cop's rape remarks

Death threat phoned in to Danish school
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The ten things I'll miss most about living in Denmark

This Danish video is giving everyone the feels

In world first, Denmark to name a ‘digital ambassador’
Advertisement

Denmark bans marriage for under-18s

Facebook to build new data centre in Denmark

Denmark still worst country in the Nordics for cancer

Growing number of kids in Denmark change their gender
Advertisement
2,344 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kim Wall died in accident on board submarine: Peter Madsen
  2. Woman's body found in water near Copenhagen: police
  3. Limbs removed 'deliberately' from Copenhagen body: police
  4. Nørrebro shots may have been fired at car: police
  5. 'Just because you can play Wonderwall, doesn’t mean you should': Danish police
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement