Denmark's Wozniacki reaches Australian Open final

25 January 2018
09:27 CET+01:00
Denmark's Wozniacki reaches Australian Open final
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates after defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens in the Australian Open semi final. Photo: Vincent Thian/AP Photo/Scanpix Denmark
25 January 2018
09:27 CET+01:00
Second seed Caroline Wozniacki has a shot at her first Grand Slam title after defeating Belgian Elise Mertens in Melbourne.

The 27-year-old Dane won the semi-final match 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

Wozniacki's final appearance will be her first in Melbourne and her third in any of tennis' four Grand Slam major tournaments - the Australian, French and US Opens and Wimbledon.

She finished runner-up at the US Open in 2009 and 2014.

Mertens, Wozniacki's opponent in the semi-final, is ranked 37 in the world and was unseeded for the tournament. She was playing in a Grand Slam semi for the first time.

The Dane was dominant throughout the tie and almost sealed victory with the score at 6-3, 5-4 before unexpectedly dropping her serve from a 30-0 advantage.

She recovered from that stumble to prevail after a second set tie-break.

In Saturday's final, Wozniacki will face Romanian world number one Simona Halep, who won a thrilling second semi-final 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 against Angelique Kerber.

Wozniacki will take over the number one ranking should she defeated Halep to become the first ever Danish Grand Slam singles champion.

READ ALSO: Caroline Wozniacki defeated by Serena Williams in 2014 US Open final

