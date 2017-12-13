Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Few Danes complain about wind turbines: group

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
13 December 2017
10:54 CET+01:00
wind turbinesgreen energy

Share this article

Few Danes complain about wind turbines: group
File photo: SCHÜTZE RENÉ/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
13 December 2017
10:54 CET+01:00
Relatively few people living close to areas where wind turbines are installed complain to authorities after their construction, according to an analysis conducted by an industry interest group.

Although many complaints are often received when installation plans for wind turbines are announced, very few protests are registered once the windmills are in place, according to a study by the VidenOmVind (Understanding Wind Power) interest group.

But a residents’ association said that the report does not prove people living near wind turbines change their minds about them after they have been built.

The study showed that the majority of municipalities where wind turbines are located received very few complaints in the years 2013-2016.

“Once people have got used to the windmills, they accept them and see them as a part of the landscape,” VidenOmVind secretariat manager Henrik Vinther said.

“In other words, there is a mismatch between problems in the planning stage, before municipalities make final decisions over new wind turbines, and the reality afterwards,” Vinther added.

VidenOmVind is financed by organisations and companies with economic interests in the industry.

A representative for a residents’ association said she did not agree with Vinther's interpretation of the data.

“I don’t think a low number of complaints shows that people are happy,” said Henriette Vendelbo, chairperson with the Landsforeningen Naboer til Kæmpevindmøller (National Society for Neighbours of Wind Turbines) association.

“I think it’s more due to tiredness. Normally, people have fought for several years before the turbines are erected. And events in other municipalities have shown that it is near hopeless to keep campaigning once the windmills are up,” Vendelbo said.

Denmark’s progress to reach a target for sustainable energy production by 2020 appears to be ahead of schedule currently, with large amounts of energy produced by the thousands of wind turbines in the country.

But a comprehensive study by charity Kræftens Bekæmpelse (The Danish Cancer Society) into potential health consequences of living close to wind turbines is yet to be published.

A number of municipalities have chosen to delay approving their plans to build wind power until after the publication of that report, which is expected next year.

READ ALSO: Denmark's green energy growing faster than expected

wind turbinesgreen energy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

Denmark’s green energy growing faster than expected

'World’s longest power cable' to connect Denmark with UK

OPINION: Denmark should do more for environmentally-friendly electric transport

'Car of the future' to be tested in Denmark

Danish clean energy firm helps island to run on 70 percent green power

QUIZ: How much do you know about wind power?
Advertisement

More news

Danish man loses passport for fighting for Isis

Copenhagen gangs continue ceasefire: report

Denmark’s 'sustainable island' to scrap plastic bags
Advertisement

VIDEO: New delay for Aarhus light rail but green light looks close

Dane loses court case over gnawing beaver problem

Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation

Danish car thief hits police officer after driving through spike strip
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten tips for surviving a Danish Christmas party
  2. Denmark adds Saudi cleric to list of banned 'hate preachers'
  3. Denmark’s 'sustainable island' to scrap plastic bags
  4. Lack of virgins gives Danish charity fresh start
  5. Danish man loses passport for fighting for Isis
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement