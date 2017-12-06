Denmark’s green energy growing faster than expected

File photo: Carsten Bundgaard/Polfoto/Ritzau

Danish expansion of sustainable energy in the form of wind turbines and solar panels is moving forward at a faster pace than was set down by the country’s 2012 energy plan.

The plan, which covers Denmark’s green energy development until 2020, is currently being outstripped by real development, according to figures from the Ministry of Energy and Climate.

The 2012 agreement stipulates a net increase in on-land wind energy by 500 megawatts (MW) by the end of the period. By the end of November 2017, that net total had already reached 924 MW.

Ministry figures predict the figure to rise as far as 1,250 MW by 2020.

Solar cell capacity is also growing at a faster rate than expected, with the original requirement of 500 MW production revised upwards to 918 MW by 2020.

Current solar cell production of 860 MW will be boosted by the approval of an extension that will produce a further 100 MW, according to Minister for Energy and Climate Lars Christian Lilleholt.

“We can confirm that overall conversion to green energy is ahead of expectations. The proportion of land-based wind power is far, far greater than expected,” Lilleholt told Ritzau.

“As far as I can see, this is an eye-opener in relation to the picture some are painting – that green energy conversion is going badly,” the minister added.

The energy agreement was put in place under Lilleholt’s predecessor Martin Lidegaard during Denmark’s previous Social Democrat-led government.

“I share the honour with everyone that has been part of the energy agreement. This is the result of a long, hard piece of work and solid, broad cooperation in parliament,” he said.

