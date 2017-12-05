Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 December 2017
14:36 CET+01:00
crimegangspolice

Share this article

Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation
A file photo of police at the scene of a shooting in Copenhagen. Photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 December 2017
14:36 CET+01:00
A major coordinated police operation has resulted in the arrests of 15 people connected to organised crime gangs in Copenhagen.

The individuals arrested are closely connected to gangs based in the Inner Nørrebro neighbourhood of the capital, Copenhagen Police confirmed in a press statement.

A total of 25 addresses across the country, in both Zealand and Jutland, were raided by police with more expected, according to police.

The operation, which was initiated on Tuesday morning, was still on going in the early part of the afternoon.

A comprehensive police investigation targeting the gangs – which have been linked to a wave of gun violence in Copenhagen since the beginning of the summer – led to Tuesday’s operation.

It is unlikely to be the last operation of its kind, police said.

“Further actions against the gangs can be expected in the near future,” inspector Flemming Madsen of the Særlig Efterforskning Øst (Special Investigation East) unit said in the press statement.

Several of the arrested individuals are suspected of involvement in shootings and other violent incidents linked to the gang conflict in Copenhagen, which is currently under a reported ceasefire.

Various charges of breaking and entering, theft, fraud and serious violent crime are expected against several of the arrested persons.

READ ALSO: New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder

crimegangspolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Related articles

New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder

Police divers find second arm in Køge Bay

Danish police arrest two over gang-linked murder

Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle

Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains

Danish police lift lid on country-wide cannabis network

Gas pistols fired in Copenhagen department store robbery

Danish gangs agree on 'ceasefire': report
Advertisement

More news

Denmark’s green energy growing faster than expected

Danish car thief hits police officer after driving through spike strip

Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
Advertisement

Foreigners taking fewer jobs in Denmark: report

Danish nationalisation can take over a year after citizenship test: report

Denmark removes neighbourhoods from 'ghetto' list of deprived areas

Danish police use drone in operation against Christiania cannabis trade
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Foreigners taking fewer jobs in Denmark: report
  2. Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
  3. Denmark’s foreign academics face prosecution over visa technicalities
  4. Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation
  5. OPINION: Danish leaders' inclusion struggles are losing them innovation
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement