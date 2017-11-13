Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck is coming to Danish towns

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
13 November 2017
12:54 CET+01:00
christmascoca-cola

Share this article

Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck is coming to Danish towns
Photo: Photosebia/Depositphotos
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
13 November 2017
12:54 CET+01:00
This year’s festive season in Denmark will include an appearance by the famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck, which will visit 30 locations during November and December.

Beginning on November 17th, the red and white lorry – a firm part of Christmas consciousness for the many around the world who have seen the soft drinks firm’s seasonal advertising – will stop off in locations around the country.

Visitors will be able to go inside the truck and explore the ‘Coca-Cola universe’ as it opens its doors during the tour.

The Coca-Cola truck last visited Denmark in 2011.

“Christmas is a peak time for Coca-Cola, and the Christmas truck is just as big a part of Christmas for many Danes as reindeers, sleigh bells and Santa. So we are very happy to be able to bring the truck, with its nostalgia and good Christmas memories, to Danes around the country,” Coca-Cola Denmark senior brand manager Peter Hædersdal told media Dagens.dk.

The wagon bears the famous image of Santa Claus designed by artist Haddon Sundblom in the 1930s.

A full schedule for the truck’s Danish road trip can be found here.

READ ALSO: IN PHOTOS: Christmas comes early during Denmark's annual Santa Claus congress

christmascoca-cola
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

An interior design lover's guide to southern Sweden

The secret to booking the ultimate Swedish ski vacation

Related articles

IN PHOTOS: Christmas comes early during Denmark's annual Santa Claus congress

'Immigrants must celebrate Christmas to be Danish': DPP

Here’s how much Danes spent on Christmas

How Danish Christmas trees became big business

Danish manhunt for Berlin terror suspect called off after he's found dead in Milan

Danish police join hunt for Berlin terror attack suspect

Copenhagen police increase security after Berlin attack

Will it be a White Christmas in Denmark?
Advertisement

More news

Why are so many Danish people drawn to Berlin?

More Danes want Danish products: report

Danish police arrest three after fatal shooting
Advertisement

Danish wind turbine giant blown off course by cloudy outlook

Danish doctor negligence case to be retried by supreme court

Foreigners should not be allowed to run in Danish local elections: DF

Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
Advertisement
2,379 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why are so many Danish people drawn to Berlin?
  2. Denmark held by Ireland in drab World Cup play-off
  3. Irish football fans 'welcome to come again': Danish police after play-off
  4. Danish gangs agree on 'ceasefire': report
  5. Gas pistols fired in Copenhagen department store robbery
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
View all notices
Advertisement