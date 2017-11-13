Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck is coming to Danish towns

This year’s festive season in Denmark will include an appearance by the famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck, which will visit 30 locations during November and December.

Beginning on November 17th, the red and white lorry – a firm part of Christmas consciousness for the many around the world who have seen the soft drinks firm’s seasonal advertising – will stop off in locations around the country.

Visitors will be able to go inside the truck and explore the ‘Coca-Cola universe’ as it opens its doors during the tour.

The Coca-Cola truck last visited Denmark in 2011.

“Christmas is a peak time for Coca-Cola, and the Christmas truck is just as big a part of Christmas for many Danes as reindeers, sleigh bells and Santa. So we are very happy to be able to bring the truck, with its nostalgia and good Christmas memories, to Danes around the country,” Coca-Cola Denmark senior brand manager Peter Hædersdal told media Dagens.dk.

The wagon bears the famous image of Santa Claus designed by artist Haddon Sundblom in the 1930s.

A full schedule for the truck’s Danish road trip can be found here.

READ ALSO: IN PHOTOS: Christmas comes early during Denmark's annual Santa Claus congress