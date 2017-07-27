Advertisement

IN PHOTOS: Christmas comes early during Denmark's annual Santa Claus congress

27 July 2017
A lucky group of tourists had their visit to the Little Mermaid interrupted by a large group of Santas. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Scanpix
27 July 2017
While you certainly can’t count on July to deliver good weather to Denmark, you can be sure it will bring an early Christmas.
This week once again saw the Copenhagen area overrun with jolly souls dressed as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Christmas elves as part of the annual World Santa Claus Congress. 
 
In fact, a record number of participants donned their Santa suits and beards to take part this year, as it marked the 60th anniversary of the Christmas in July event. 
 
The setting for the annual conference is Bakken, the world's oldest amusement park. Photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Scanpix
The setting for the annual conference is Bakken, the world's oldest amusement park. Photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Scanpix
 
Hosted by the Bakken amusement park, the meeting dates back to 1957 and the Santas use the occasion to spread summertime Christmas cheer and trade tips on how the holiday is celebrated in their part of the world.
 
Santas the world over attend the annual event. Photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Scanpix
Santas the world over attend the annual event. Photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Scanpix
 
The cold Danish waters are likely downright balmy compared to the conditions of the North Pole. Photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Scanpix
The cold Danish waters are likely downright balmy compared to the conditions of the North Pole. Photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Scanpix
 
Photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Scanpix
Photo: Sarah Christine Nørgaard/Scanpix
 
The scores of Santas provided locals and tourists alike with unique photo opportunities as they scoped out the sites in Copenhagen by land and bus, rode rides at Bakken and even took a dip at Bellevue Strand. We’d quip about how cold that must have been but surely even the Danish waters seem warm when compared to the North Pole. 
 
The Santa enthusiasts take a boat tour in Copenhagen. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Scanpix
The Santa enthusiasts take a boat tour in Copenhagen. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Scanpix
 
This year’s congress attracted some 120 participants from counties including Denmark, Norway, France, Japan, the US and the UK. 
 
Photo: Nikolai Linares/Scanpix
Ho, ho, holy moly that’s a lot of Santas! A parade down Strøget in Copenhagen. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Scanpix
