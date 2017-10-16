Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Danish police make arrest after finding missing tourist bus

16 October 2017
09:48 CEST+02:00
The stolen Belgian bus. File photo: Københavns Politi/Scanpix
16 October 2017
09:48 CEST+02:00
A Belgian tourist coach that was stolen in Copenhagen in August has been found near the town of Helsingør, 50 kilometres north of the Danish capital.

A Serbian man has been remanded in custody for 15 days in connection with the theft and police are looking for further suspects, reports news agency Ritzau.

The Serbian man, 60, was on Sunday detained for 15 days by Copenhagen City Court for theft of a tourist bus, deputy chief inspector of Copenhagen Police’s organised crime unit Torben Svarrer told Ritzau.

After the bus disappeared in August, an extensive police search – including the use of helicopters – failed to return it to its owners.

But the vehicle was finally tracked down on Saturday in the town of Kvistgård near Helsingør, writes Ritzau.

The Serbian man was arrested later on Saturday at his home in the Valby district of Copenhagen.

He is suspected of organised theft of buses and their subsequent transport abroad, according to the report.

Police are continuing to look for other individuals connected to the crime, Svarrer said.

“He is suspected of organised theft, and we have a feeling more people are involved. So we are looking for more suspects. That is all we can confirm at this point,” the deputy inspector told Ritzau.

Svarrer declined to give further detail as to how the bus was located.

Police used considerable resources in tracking the vehicle after its disappearance from the Ingerslevsgade bus arrival and departure zone in Copenhagen.

Although the theft was primarily considered no more than an unusual crime, police did not rule out more serious and dangerous motives.

“When we look at the world and what is going on around us, we know that vehicles are being used,” lead alarm coordinator Peter Buhl said in August.

READ ALSO: Belgian tourist bus stolen in Copenhagen

