Denmark to meet Republic of Ireland in World Cup play-off

Christian Eriksen. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix

A two-legged play-off against the Republic of Ireland will determine whether Denmark will participate in next summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Tuesday afternoon’s draw confirmed that Åge Hareide’s team will face the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup play-offs, with the first leg to take place at Copenhagen’s Parken stadium and the return encounter in Dublin.

Denmark finished second to Poland in their qualifying group after a run of four wins and a draw from their last five fixtures – with star player Christian Eriksen scoring in each – saw them charge into the playoff qualification positions.

That run also saw Denmark overtake fellow play-off contender Northern Ireland in FIFA’s ranking system, meaning they avoided meeting high-ranking Italy, Croatia and Switzerland in the winner-takes-all head-to-heads.

The first legs of the play-off matches will be played during the 9th-11th November, with the return games a few days later on the 12th-14th.

In the other play-off fixtures, Northern Ireland play Switzerland, Croatia take on Greece and Sweden face Italy.

