Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark to meet Republic of Ireland in World Cup play-off

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
17 October 2017
14:28 CEST+02:00
football

Share this article

Denmark to meet Republic of Ireland in World Cup play-off
Christian Eriksen. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
17 October 2017
14:28 CEST+02:00
A two-legged play-off against the Republic of Ireland will determine whether Denmark will participate in next summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Tuesday afternoon’s draw confirmed that Åge Hareide’s team will face the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup play-offs, with the first leg to take place at Copenhagen’s Parken stadium and the return encounter in Dublin.

Denmark finished second to Poland in their qualifying group after a run of four wins and a draw from their last five fixtures – with star player Christian Eriksen scoring in each – saw them charge into the playoff qualification positions.

That run also saw Denmark overtake fellow play-off contender Northern Ireland in FIFA’s ranking system, meaning they avoided meeting high-ranking Italy, Croatia and Switzerland in the winner-takes-all head-to-heads.

The first legs of the play-off matches will be played during the 9th-11th November, with the return games a few days later on the 12th-14th.

In the other play-off fixtures, Northern Ireland play Switzerland, Croatia take on Greece and Sweden face Italy.

READ ALSO: Denmark aiming for World Cup spot after crucial qualifying win

football

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Denmark aiming for World Cup spot after crucial qualifying win

VIDEO: Denmark’s Nadia Nadim in high-profile Manchester City move

44 Danish hooligans charged over football violence

FC Copenhagen lose out on millions after Champions League defeat

FC Copenhagen to ban 100 fans for Brøndby bother

Danish police look to make arrests after new football fan violence

Denmark defeated by Dutch in Euro 2017 final

Denmark plan 'Rocky' victory in women's Euro final
Advertisement

More news

Denmark to host Darts World Cup in 2021

New York 'street tennis' concept gets Danish launch

Nadia Nadim: the refugee who became a Danish footballing role model
Advertisement

For Denmark, trip to women's Euro semi-finals 'not enough'

Denmark stun Germany to set-up Austria semi-final clash

Denmark vanquish neighbours Norway to reach women's Euro quarters

Danish 'keeper Sørensen retires after 24 seasons
Advertisement
2,369 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 16-year-old dies in Copenhagen shooting
  2. 'Blame for tragic case should not be individualised': nurses join Denmark doctors' campaign
  3. Danish police make arrest after finding missing tourist bus
  4. Denmark 'exaggerated' number of protected nature areas in figure used by UN: report
  5. Lars von Trier denies Björk's sexual harassment claim
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement