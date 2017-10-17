Denmark to meet Republic of Ireland in World Cup play-off

Tuesday afternoon’s draw confirmed that Åge Hareide’s team will face the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup play-offs, with the first leg to take place at Copenhagen’s Parken stadium and the return encounter in Dublin.
Denmark finished second to Poland in their qualifying group after a run of four wins and a draw from their last five fixtures – with star player Christian Eriksen scoring in each – saw them charge into the playoff qualification positions.
That run also saw Denmark overtake fellow play-off contender Northern Ireland in FIFA’s ranking system, meaning they avoided meeting high-ranking Italy, Croatia and Switzerland in the winner-takes-all head-to-heads.
The first legs of the play-off matches will be played during the 9th-11th November, with the return games a few days later on the 12th-14th.
In the other play-off fixtures, Northern Ireland play Switzerland, Croatia take on Greece and Sweden face Italy.
