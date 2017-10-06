Denmark aiming for World Cup spot after crucial qualifying win

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring against Montenegro. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Scanpix

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen was again the difference for Denmark as they won a make-or-break FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Montenegro on Thursday.

Eriksen, who has now scored in five consecutive matches for his national side, scored the only goal of the game as the red and whites ran out 1-0 victors in Podgorica.

The goal brings his overall total to 17 from 72 international appearances.

“I had the chance and gave the ball a smack. Luckily it went straight in. Maybe [the goalscoring run] will stop at some point, but not at the moment,” the skilful attacker told news agency Ritzau.

The 25-year-old Tottenham star was again one of Denmark’s most prominent players as he performed in a similar advanced creative role to that he fulfils for the 2017 English Premier League runners-up.

Eriksen told Ritzau he believes he is playing better than ever.

“I feel very comfortable on the pitch, like I do at club level. I feel I have plenty to give and am confident, and am generally making the correct decisions,” he said.

“It began halfway through last season and I feel I am riding a wave. It will hopefully continue,” he added.

Denmark meet Romania on Sunday in qualifying group E’s final round of matches.

A draw will ensure Norwegian coach Åge Hareide’s side second place in the group and therefore a probable spot in the play-off round, though the Danes can still qualify automatically for next year’s finals in Russia by winning their group, should rivals Poland slip up at home to the Montenegrins.

