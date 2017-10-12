Advertisement

Air pollution kills over 500,000 Europeans a year: Copenhagen agency

AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
12 October 2017
09:39 CEST+02:00
pollutionenvironment

Share this article

Air pollution kills over 500,000 Europeans a year: Copenhagen agency
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
12 October 2017
09:39 CEST+02:00
Air pollution causes more than 500,000 premature deaths across Europe each year despite "slowly" improving air quality on the continent, the EU's environment authority said Wednesday.

Although data from the Copenhagen-based European Environment Agency (EEA) reveals some encouraging signs, in large part the result of new technologies, air pollution remains the leading environmental cause of premature death in the region.

In its latest report, the EAA said 520,400 premature deaths in 41 European countries were caused by air pollutants generated by the burning of fossil fuels in 2014, compared with 550,000 in 2013.

Of these, four out of five deaths (428,000) were directly linked to fine particulate matter, which measure less than 2.5 microns and can enter a person's lungs and even the bloodstream.

Data collected at monitoring stations showed that 82 percent of the EU's urban population was exposed to these microscopic particulates, known as PM2.5, in 2015, down from 85 percent in 2013.

READ ALSO: Denmark's fireplaces pollute more than cars: report

Other sources of air pollution linked to the premature deaths include nitrogen dioxide, emitted in the air, and ground-level ozone caused by motor vehicle emissions.

Within the 28 European Union members, fine particulates were responsible for more than three out of four premature deaths (399,000 out of 487,600) in 2014.

"The European Commission is committed to tackling this and help member states make sure that the quality of their citizens' air is of the highest standard," said Karmenu Vella, the EU commissioner for the environment, maritime affairs and fisheries.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen mayor wants to ban diesel cars from 2019

pollutionenvironment

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Copenhagen mayor wants to ban diesel cars from 2019

Denmark’s Alternative party wants to give tax breaks to cyclists

Denmark’s fireplaces pollute more than cars: report

Scientists to explore meltwater at Greenland Cold War camp

OPINION: Denmark should do more for environmentally-friendly electric transport

Denmark’s green energy targets 'too easy': climate council

Denmark announces investment in international green partnerships

Danish PM on Paris Agreement: I can’t dictate to Trump
Advertisement

More news

Europe air pollution causes 467,000 early deaths a year

Why Denmark is no longer seen as global green leader

EU breathes down Denmark’s neck over bad air quality
Advertisement

Denmark to scrap green energy tariff

Could Danes face a 'red meat tax' to help climate?

Danish ‘environmental catastrophe’ kept quiet

Copenhagen to drop all fossil fuel investments
Advertisement
2,377 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Unusually warm weather to Denmark this weekend
  3. Dane injured in Sweden after asking to be shot with an air rifle
  4. Denmark submarine captain refuses to answer police questions
  5. Danish junior doctors start viral campaign to overturn key ruling against colleague
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement