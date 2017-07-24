Advertisement

Denmark’s fireplaces pollute more than cars: report

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
24 July 2017
08:59 CEST+02:00
environmentfireplacehygge

Share this article

Denmark’s fireplaces pollute more than cars: report
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
24 July 2017
08:59 CEST+02:00
Denmark’s 750,000 fireplaces pollute the air more than anything else in the country, according to a new study.

Hygge in front of the fireplace may be a cornerstone of the Danish stereotype, but it’s more of a health hazard than many realise.

Experts say that the 750,000 fireplaces in Denmark are the country’s biggest polluter, reports the Berlingske newspaper, citing a report by the National Centre for the Environment and Energy (Nationalt Center for Miljø og Energi, DCE).

Copenhagen itself only has 16,000 fireplaces, shared between 600,000 residents of the capital city’s municipality.

But the city's fireplaces emit as many fine particles during the months of September through May as the entire amount produced by the capital’s traffic all year round.

For Denmark as a whole, the numbers look even worse, with fireplaces responsible for 65 percent of all harmful emissions in the country.

Fine particles emitted by fireplaces can have harmful health consequences, causing up to 550 deaths per year, according to DCE.

Department of Environmental Science senior advisor Helge Rørdam Olesen told Berlingske that many Danes are unaware of the amount of pollution they are exposed to.

“When people use fireplaces heavily in neighbourhoods with high concentrations of fires, particle concentrations can be as high as those in traffic-heavy streets with peak pollution,” he said.

Many Danes are also not aware of the damaging effects on the environment associated with fireplace use, according to Kåre Press-Kristensen of the Danish Ecological Council (Det Økologiske Råd).

“The media and politicians are highly focused on diesel cars, which are also a problem although they have got better. We have overlooked fireplaces just because they live a quiet life on Mr. and Mrs. Denmark’s private property,” he told Berlingske.

READ ALSO: EU breathes down Denmark's neck over bad air quality

environmentfireplacehygge

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

It’s official: 'hygge' is now an English word

Scientists to explore meltwater at Greenland Cold War camp

OPINION: Denmark should do more for environmentally-friendly electric transport

Denmark’s green energy targets 'too easy': climate council

Denmark announces investment in international green partnerships

Danish PM on Paris Agreement: I can’t dictate to Trump

Copenhagen agrees plan for multimillion spend on 28,000 new trees

Iconic Copenhagen bus service gets CO2 neutral replacement
Advertisement

More news

Hygge loses out to post-truth as 2016’s word of the year

The Danish Halloween: pumpkins and 'hygge'

Danish experts warn of 'hygge-junkie' health risk
Advertisement

EU breathes down Denmark’s neck over bad air quality

Danish or Dan-ish: The life of a European super-commuter

Denmark to scrap green energy tariff

Hygge: The Danish art of being in the moment
Advertisement
2,426 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark’s fireplaces pollute more than cars: report
  2. Danish 'keeper Sørensen retires after 24 seasons
  3. Inclusion in Danish higher education 'a tough task': international students
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement