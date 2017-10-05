Advertisement

SAS to beef up services with new Aarhus departures

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 October 2017
10:06 CEST+02:00
aarhussas

Share this article

SAS to beef up services with new Aarhus departures
SAS aircraft at Copenhagen Airport. Photo: Steffen Ortmann/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 October 2017
10:06 CEST+02:00
Residents of Denmark’s second largest city are set to gain in travel options as Scandinavian airline SAS introduces new services at Aarhus Airport.

The airline will invest a figure reaching nine digits in Danish kroner on expanding its services to and from the diminutive airport at Tirstrup, around 40 kilometres to the northwest of East Jutland's regional capital.

The exact routes to be introduced are expected to be revealed later on Thursday, reports Ritzau.

SAS director Lars Sandahl Sørensen told Finans that Northern Europe would be one area better served once the new departures were implemented.

The range of flights from Aarhus to southern European destinations will also be increased during the summer season.

“We are investing 150 million kroner [20 million euro, ed.] annually on a better network from Aarhus Airport, and have agreed a deal for a three-year period beginning in April next year,” Sørensen told Finans.

“We are convinced that there is strong consumer demand for this expansion,” the director continued.

The investment by SAS will bring 50 new jobs to Aarhus Airport and is also likely to give tourism in Aarhus and the surrounding eastern Jutland region – already benefitting from Aarhus’ status as a 2017 European Capital of Culture – a further shot in the arm.

SAS believes that the new initiative will both fill a gap in the market and benefit its existing services.

“We are almost establishing an air bridge between Aarhus and Copenhagen, and this will give customers direct and fast access to onward connections to our many European and intercontinental destinations,” Sørensen said.

The airline hopes to increase its annual passenger count by 200,000 as a result of the expansion.

Aarhus Airport is Denmark’s fourth largest in terms of passenger numbers, with 383,009 people passing through its departure and arrival gates in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Take a virtual trip to iconic Aarhus open air museum

aarhussas

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

After embarrassing setback, Aarhus light rail gets new opening date… maybe

Aarhus light rail could open in 'near future' after embarrassing delay

Aarhus orders anti-abortion group to remove stickers from city

Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike

Technical problems force SAS planes to turn back three times in a week

Take a virtual trip to iconic Aarhus open air museum

No injuries after shooting near Aarhus market

VIDEO: Festivalgoers praise 'forward-thinking', organic Northside
Advertisement

More news

Danish police receive 25 potential new leads in murdered teenager case

Danish priest made sex videos with teenager

Copenhagen gets power back after major blackout
Advertisement

New findings in Denmark submarine investigation: Kim Wall was stabbed 'several times'

Denmark’s parliament returns for new session

Denmark’s infamous Femøren murderer appeals for release after 33 years

Armed military to replace cops on Danish streets and border
Advertisement
2,374 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten Danish words the world should start using
  2. New findings in Denmark submarine investigation: Kim Wall was stabbed 'several times'
  3. Danish priest made sex videos with teenager
  4. Diesel-powered Danish ferry refuelled with 6,000 litres of gasoline
  5. Denmark’s parliament returns for new session
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement