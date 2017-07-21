Advertisement

Take a virtual trip to iconic Aarhus open air museum

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 July 2017
15:14 CEST+02:00
den gamle byaarhus

Share this article

Take a virtual trip to iconic Aarhus open air museum
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 July 2017
15:14 CEST+02:00
It’s not quite the real thing, but a new online tour of iconic open air museum The Old Town (Den Gamle By) in Aarhus makes it possible to virtually experience three epochs of Danish history.

The interactive tour, developed for travel company Expedia, takes in 23 of the museum’s houses and homes.

The virtual tour will take you past the 18th century baker, the Mayor’s house and the ornate pharmacy, which once sold the powdered remains of mummies to cure stomach pain.

The Mayor's house, built in Aarhus in 1597 and was rebuilt in The Old Town in 1915, can also be visited virtually. 

The virtual tour also includes the recently-built 1920s section of the museum, passing a hardware shop and fashion store as well as Schous Sæbehus – a retail giant in 1920s Denmark.

Virtual visitors can also take in a classic 1970s commune or kollektiv. The Old Town’s representation of this quintessential part of modern Danish culture is based closely on real people who lived together in a kollektiv in the 1970s and later told their stories to the museum.

How Does the Virtual Tour Work? 

  • You can embark on a chronological journey by starting the virtual tour and clicking ‘Next’. By doing so you will visit all houses, images and info boxes in the tour. 
  • The more adventurous can create their own bespoke virtual tour by selecting specific houses from the menu bar on the right side of the screen. You can use the arrows in the streets as well to navigate.

Click on the image below to try the virtual tour

Want to see The Old Town in real life? Click here to be taken directly to the museum’s website.

den gamle byaarhus

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

VIDEO: Festivalgoers praise 'forward-thinking', organic Northside

New Aarhus tower to become Denmark's tallest building

Why you'll want to visit Aarhus this year

No injuries after shooting near Aarhus market

Aarhus to pay back 341,000 kroner in parking fines

Paris, Los Angeles in Denmark to press 2024 bids

Aarhus bans popular women-only swimming session

Man pleads not guilty after explosives found in Aarhus
Advertisement

More news

Summer travels in Denmark: Skagen

Dishwasher made partner at famous Danish restaurant

Essex-born chef wins two Michelin stars for Denmark
Advertisement

Dane dies after falling from hot-air balloon in Turkey

Why this was a great week for thrill seekers in Denmark

VIDEO: Hilarious ad campaign asks suntanned locals to help pasty Danes

For first time, Norwegian flies more passengers than rival SAS
Advertisement
2,442 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish café reported for racism over logo image
  2. Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party
  3. Chinese navy sails through Danish waters
  4. WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse
  5. More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement