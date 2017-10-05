Advertisement

Danish students to demonstrate in five cities

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 October 2017
11:52 CEST+02:00
educationstudentsdemonstrationuniversity

Share this article

Danish students to demonstrate in five cities
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 October 2017
11:52 CEST+02:00
Thousands of Danish students will take to the streets of the Scandinavian country Thursday in protest at government changes to university education.

40 different organisations are behind the Uddannelsesalliancen (Education Alliance) group, which has organised the protest, writes news agency Ritzau.

Spokesperson for the alliance Sana Mahin Doost said students felt concerned and frustrated by state interventions on higher education in recent years.

“We are not happy with the fact that our education is being worsened year on year,” Doost told Ritzau.

“Specifically, we can see that teachers are being pushed harder, have less time for individual guidance and that resources are lacking on vocational programmes,” she continued.

Central to the group’s grievances is the so-called reprioritisation contribution (omprioriteringsbidrag), which cuts two per cent from higher education institutions’ annual budgets.

This means overall cuts of just under 15 billion kroner (two billion euros) by 2020, according to the group.

Denmark’s minister for education Søren Pind was not available for an interview regarding the planned protests, reports Ritzau.

READ ALSO: Denmark backs off controversial ‘education cap'

Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, during his speech for the opening of parliament on Tuesday, said the government was increasing its spending on education.

“We are now spending more on education than ever, more than 30 billion kroner [four billion euros, ed.] alone on further and higher education. That is an increase of 30 percent over ten years,” the PM said.

Although those figures are correct, that increase is a direct result of the increased number of young people enrolled on higher education programmes, writes Ritzau.

Despite an overall increase in spending, the amount of money being invested on each student is therefore decreasing, says Uddannelsesalliancen.

“So that sounds hollow and it is a disgrace that [the figures] are presented as if education is being invested in,” Doost said.

READ ALSO: Thousands protest Danish education cuts

Annette Nordstrøm Hansen, chairperson of the Association for Upper Secondary School Teachers (Gymnasieskolernes Lærerforening), told Ritzau that she was also frustrated over “political spin” on education spending.

Cuts have resulted in 1,100 fewer students in Denmark’s gymnasier – the equivalent of sixth form college in the UK – as a result of the cuts, Hansen said.

“We have always had the ambition of the next generation being better educated than the previous one, but the brakes seem to have been put on that right now,” she said.

The Liberal Alliance Party, which is part of Denmark’s coalition government, says that cuts can be made to education without detriment to research and teaching.

“In the private sector it is always necessary to look critically at productivity and try to improve it. Leaders in the public sector are perhaps not used to looking at productivity in the same way,” the party’s education spokesman Henrk Dahl said to Ritzau.

The demonstrations will take place in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense, Aalborg and Rønne at 4pm on Thursday. 

READ ALSO: Number of Danes accepted into higher ed falls for first time in years

educationstudentsdemonstrationuniversity

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Apartments in containers' for Danish students set for approval

University of Copenhagen to offer Beyoncé class

Copenhagen uni is highest Nordic in new ranking of world's top universities

Number of Danes accepted into higher ed falls for first time in years

More Danes applied for study programmes with best job prospects: ministry

Struggling Danish schools turn down government incentives worth millions

Copenhagen police raids, arrests ten after March 1st clashes

Danish uni upwardly mobile on Young University Rankings
Advertisement

More news

Danish government orchestrated teacher lockout: former minister

Denmark international students upcycle graffiti wall with graffiti art project

'Test two-year-olds’ Danish skills': minister
Advertisement

Denmark backs off controversial ‘education cap’

5,000 join Women's March in Copenhagen

Denmark considers mandatory language test for all three-year-olds

Why women will march en masse in Copenhagen after Trump inauguration
Advertisement
2,374 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten Danish words the world should start using
  2. New findings in Denmark submarine investigation: Kim Wall was stabbed 'several times'
  3. Danish priest made sex videos with teenager
  4. Diesel-powered Danish ferry refuelled with 6,000 litres of gasoline
  5. Denmark’s parliament returns for new session
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement