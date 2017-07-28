Advertisement

Number of Danes accepted into higher ed falls for first time in years

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
28 July 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
educationuniversityuniversities

Share this article

Number of Danes accepted into higher ed falls for first time in years
Students file in to the University of Copenhagen on the first day of classes in September 2016. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Gestsson/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
28 July 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
On Friday, 65,165 Danes had cause to celebrate after being informed that they had been accepted to a programme of higher education.
For nearly every fourth person who applied to continue their education, however, Friday brought the news that they had not made the cut. 
 
The 65,165 people accepted into higher education this year was 1,275 fewer than the year before. That two percent decrease broke a nearly decade-long streak of expanding student numbers at Danish universities. Not since 2008 has the number of accepted students gone down. 
 
A total of 91,539 people sought admission to a higher education programme this year. Twenty-three percent of them, or 21,395 applicants, were not accepted. Those who did not get in were turned down either because of their grades or because they had not lived up to the specific programme’s acceptance criteria. 
 
Søren Pind, the nation’s minister for higher education, said that the first decrease in accepted students in nine years was no cause for concern. 
 
“It’s nothing that one should be worried about. On the contrary, we should celebrate the fact that young people appear to be focusing on where they can actually find jobs after [their education],” he told Politiken. 
 
Pind pointed to the fact that IT and engineering programmes accepted more students this year than in 2016 while humanities and arts education programmes trimmed their number of new students. 
 
Pind also said that this year’s decrease was inevitable. 
 
“We’ve seen an enormous increase in the number of acceptances over the past several years and sooner or later – as a consequence of available funds and the discussions on the quality of the education institutions – it had to stop,” he said. 
 
Bachelor programmes at Danish universities made up the majority of the new acceptances, at 44 percent. Vocational university colleges (professionshøjskolerne) were next at 40 percent followed by business academies (erhvervsakademierne) at 16 percent. 
 
The number of students in Denmark’s higher education programmes has been a hot topic of debate for some time now. In January, the government backtracked on a controversial “education cap” that would have barred students from pursuing a second degree in an effort to free up some 300 million kroner in the state coffers. 
 
In October 2015, thousands of students took to the streets to protest the Venstre-led government’s plans to cut the national education budget. 
 
The cuts were suggested after two consecutive years of record new enrolment at Danish universities and a study that found that every fourth student in higher education programmes shows up to classes unprepared
educationuniversityuniversities

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Related articles

More Danes applied for study programmes with best job prospects: ministry

Struggling Danish schools turn down government incentives worth millions

Danish uni upwardly mobile on Young University Rankings

Denmark to reduce English-language student numbers

Danish scientists go back to school

Denmark backs off controversial ‘education cap’

Denmark considers mandatory language test for all three-year-olds

Denmark passes ‘education cap’ despite protests
Advertisement

More news

Denmark international students upcycle graffiti wall with graffiti art project

'Test two-year-olds’ Danish skills': minister

Danish school under fire for 'ethnic quota' classes
Advertisement

Danish Turks withdraw children from private schools

'The work-life balance in Denmark is amazing'

Uni of Copenhagen ‘second best in Continental Europe’

Danish schools welcome thousands of refugee students
Advertisement
2,465 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark faces first ‘summer-less’ July in 38 years
  2. German man jailed for filming women peeing at Roskilde Festival
  3. Danish backpacker deported from Australia after rape conviction
  4. IN PHOTOS: Christmas comes early during Denmark's annual Santa Claus congress
  5. Danish police ‘stop-and-search zones’ have little effect
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement