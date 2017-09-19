Advertisement

Van hit by rocks thrown from Danish motorway bridge

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 September 2017
19:15 CEST+02:00
motorwaystone throwing

Share this article

Van hit by rocks thrown from Danish motorway bridge
File photo: Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
19 September 2017
19:15 CEST+02:00
The E45 motorway near Vojens was closed early Tuesday afternoon after a rock was thrown from a motorway bridge by three people.

South Jutland Police and the Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) confirmed that a van had been hit by a rock thrown from a bridge.

Police later confirmed via press statement that no injuries had been sustained as a result of the vandalism, although the windscreen of the van that was hit by the rock was smashed.

The stone was thrown from a bridge at exit 68 of the E45 motorway near Vojens. Police were informed of the incident at 11:21am, according to the statement.

Drivers who may have passed the bridge around the time of the incident are encouraged to contact the police should they have any information that could lead to the three individuals.

Police currently have no firm leads as to their identity, according to the statement.

The motorway was temporarily closed as police secured potential evidence and was reopened at around 2:30pm.

A similar incident is currently being investigated by police on the island of Funen, reports news agency Ritzau.

In the early hours of September 9th, a rock weighing 40 kilograms was thrown from a motorway bridge at the Spedsbjergvej road, according to the report.

A passing car was able to avoid the rock in that incident, which is being treated by police as an attempt to kill one or more motorists.

Last year, a German woman was killed after a stone thrown from a bridge hit her car, also on the Funen motorway.

The woman’s husband survived his injuries and the pair’s child was unharmed.

Neither of the two Funen cases have been resolved, reports Ritzau.

READ ALSO: Danish justice minister involved in multiple-vehicle motorway accident

motorwaystone throwing

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Danish justice minister involved in multiple-vehicle motorway accident

Ten tonnes of fish spilled on Danish motorway

UPDATE: Vital motorway to reopen on Tuesday

Bridge collapse creates commuting headaches
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The ten things I'll miss most about living in Denmark

This Danish video is giving everyone the feels

In world first, Denmark to name a ‘digital ambassador’
Advertisement

Denmark bans marriage for under-18s

Facebook to build new data centre in Denmark

Denmark still worst country in the Nordics for cancer

Growing number of kids in Denmark change their gender
Advertisement
2,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Freak weather cuts short Copenhagen half marathon
  2. International students owe Denmark 123 million kroner: report
  3. Danish PM pledges to help marginalised women, criticises Trump prior to UN summit
  4. Ryanair cancellations affect up to 70 Danish flights
  5. Van hit by rocks thrown from Danish motorway bridge
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
View all notices
Advertisement