Danish justice minister involved in multiple-vehicle motorway accident

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
15 September 2017
18:26 CEST+02:00
Danish justice minister involved in multiple-vehicle motorway accident
Søren Pape Poulsen. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
15 September 2017
18:26 CEST+02:00
Minister of Justice Søren Pape Poulsen’s car was hit from behind in a multiple-car collision on the E20 motorway on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred south-east of Denmark’s third-largest city Odense, reports news agency Ritzau.

Neither Poulsen, the leader of Denmark's Conservative Party, nor any other passengers in the official ministry vehicle were injured in the collision, the Ministry of Justice confirmed via a press release.

The minister’s car was heading west towards Jutland when it was hit from behind on the Funen motorway.

Funen Police duty officer Thomas Bentsen confirmed to Ritzau that the accident occurred at around 15:45pm.

Up to ten cars – including Poulsen’s – were involved in the pile-up near the Tietgenbyen area of Odense.

“Nobody was seriously injured,” Bentsen told Ritzau.

