Bornholm airport reopened after suspicious package turns out to be fine china

13 September 2017
09:59 CEST+02:00
Photo: Nils Meilvang/Scanpix
A package containing porcelain was reported as suspicious by a passenger at Bornholm Airport on Wednesday morning, resulting in a large area being closed off.

Army ammunitions and explosives experts attended the scene earlier on Wednesday, police confirmed on Twitter.

Shortly after, police confirmed via press statement that the package was not dangerous.

"The temporary closure of the airport is lifted. The suspicious package at Bornholm airport fortunately turned out to be quite harmless," read the press statement.

Fluted porcelain, rather than explosive substances, were found inside the suspicious package, according to the statement.

"The owner is now going to need a few tubes of superglue," Bornholm Police wrote.

Police also chose to close the airport while army technicians carried out examination of the object, reports news agency Ritzau.

The object was found by a passenger scheduled to take a flight departing from the airport at 8:15am, according to the report.

Passengers on board a flight arriving after the area was closed left the airport via an alternative exit.

Military experts flew to Bornholm’s administrative centre Rønne via helicopter in response to the report, writes Ritzau.

On Tuesday, Copenhagen Airport was also temporarily closed, leading to considerable delays, after a suspicious package was discovered there.

The airport in the Danish capital reopened later on Tuesday morning.

READ ALSO: Police evacuate Copenhagen airport terminal after 'incident'

