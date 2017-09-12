Police evacuate Copenhagen airport terminal after 'incident'

Photo: Martin Sylvest/Scanpix

Danish police temporarily evacuated and blocked off a terminal at Copenhagen airport early Tuesday as they investigated a suspicious piece of luggage, police and airport officials said.

"Terminal 2 is closed until further notice - police are investigating odd size luggage," the airport wrote on Twitter.

Terminal 2 is closed until further notice - police are investigating odd size luggage — Copenhagen Airport (@CPHAirports) September 12, 2017

Airport spokesman Morten Bro told AFP "there has been an incident", without elaborating.

Copenhagen police meanwhile tweeted: "Police working at Copenhagen Airport and terminal 2 is blocked off, which can lead to traffic problems. Time horizon unknown."

Politiet arbejder i Københavns Lufthavn og terminal 2 er afspærret, hvilket kan medføre trafikale problemer. Tidshorisont ukendt. — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) September 12, 2017

Terminal 2 is one of two main terminals at the airport, serving both international and domestic flights.

By 9:35am, the airport announced on Twitter that the terminal had been reopened.

UPDATE: The Police have now completed the operation at CPH and closures at Terminal 2 have been lifted. 1/2 — Copenhagen Airport (@CPHAirports) September 12, 2017

The airport also tweeted that congestion and delays were still likely as a result of the temporary closure.

"We expect delays and cancellations as a result," Bro earlier told AFP.

"We are asking all passengers to follow instructions from the police and security."

READ ALSO: Can Danish technology save us from airport security delays?