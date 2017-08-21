Nørrebro shots may have been fired at car: police

Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Scanpix

Police have found a car that forensic experts say may have been the target in a Copenhagen shooting incident on Sunday night.

Investigation leader Aaron Newman confirmed to news agency Ritzau early on Monday that the car had been found.

“We have taken possession of a black VW Passat which will be investigated further on Monday. We expect to be able to confirm subsequently whether this is the vehicle that was fired at,” Newman said.

Several bullets had been found at the scene of the crime, Newman added.

The officer declined to give further detail as to where the Passat was found.

No arrests have so far been made in connection with the shooting, and police have not received reports of any injuries, writes Ritzau.

Police confirmed that a shooting had taken place via Twitter on Sunday.

“Report of shooting at Esromgade [street]. Police are at the scene investigating,” the tweet read.

Anm om skyderi ved Esromgade. Politiet er på stedet og undersøger. Intet yderligere for nuværende. — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) August 20, 2017

Duty officer Henrik Stormer told Ritzau that there were “probably five or six shots fired into the air.”

But investigation of the scene showed that some of these shots were likely fired at the black car, according to Newman.

No information as to who was involved in the shooting has been given at the time of writing.

According to a report by TV2, the incident involved bicycles and scooters as well as cars.

Nørrebro and the neighbouring Nordvest neighbourhoods have been beset by shooting incidents linked to gang violence throughout the summer.

Stop-and-search zones have been implemented in Copenhagen as part of a police effort to quell the violence.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen police raid gang leaders as residents march against violence