How Copenhagen visitors can buy transport tickets on smart phones without an app

Visitors and tourists in Copenhagen (and residents if they prefer) no longer need to concern themselves with downloading the correct app if they want to buy a ticket for public transport on their phones.

Scan & Travel, a new system launched by Din Offentlige Transport (DOT), the collaboration of public transport operators in Copenhagen and the island of Zealand, lets passengers buy travel passes using QR codes strategically placed around the city.

DOT describes the QR code system as a “mini-version” of its DOT Tickets app, allowing you to buy a City Pass without having to register or download an app.

The QR codes are placed on ticket machines and posters at major stations and at Copenhagen Airport, allowing you to find and download the pass – which can then be saved on your phone – from the point at which you need it.

The Scan & Travel QR code. Image: DOT

To use the scheme, passengers must provide an email address and be able to pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay. More information can be found in English on DOT’s website.

A City Pass provides unlimited transport for between 24 and 120 hours, depending on the pass you select. It is valid on buses, trains and Metros and allows two accompanying children under 12 to travel with you for free.

You can also choose between a “small” and “large” pass, which cover central Copenhagen (including the airport) and the greater Copenhagen area, respectively. The cost of the pass starts from 90 kroner.

“With the launch of ‘Scan & Travel’, we are take a step in the direction of making public transport in Greater Copenhagen and large parts of Zealand as accessible and user-friendly as possible for the many tourists who visit each year,” Hanne Tærsbøl Schmidt, chairperson of DOT and director of the Copenhagen Metro, said in a press statement.