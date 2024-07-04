SJ suspends Malmö-Copenhagen train service this summer

Advertisement

SJ has suspended all train services between Malmö and Copenhagen from July 3rd to August 4th because of a train shortage, according to the regional newspaper Helsingborgs Dagblad (HD).

This suspension is expected to affect over 20,000 travellers, who will now need to rely on the regional Öresund trains for their journeys between Sweden and Denmark.

The impact on the Öresund trains' capacity during the summer remains uncertain.

Capacity issues?

Public transport operator Skånetrafiken assured travellers that these trains have ample capacity.

"During some departures, it may be noticed that there are more people. However, trains have a lot of capacity… It shouldn't be too noticeable," Hans Engleson, business area manager for trains at Skånetrafiken, told HD.

Despite these reassurances, train staff have reported that the trains are already running at full capacity, raising concerns about how they will manage the additional passengers.

SJ customers are advised to take the Öresund trains using their regular tickets during this period.

Travellers with questions about their pre-purchased SJ tickets are encouraged to contact SJ's customer service (+46771-75 75 75 or via email), available from 8am to 5pm on weekdays.