What are the rules on summer jobs for international students in Denmark?

A change to student visa laws in Denmark means that, as of July 1st 2024, people living in Denmark on study permits are allowed to work full time during June, July and August, when universities and other higher education are closed for the summer or partially closed.

The rule change, confirmed in a statement by work permit agency SIRI, means that students are no longer limited to working a maximum of 90 hours per month during the three summer months.

For the rest of the year, the limit for part-time work is 90 hours per month.

It should be noted that these rules relate to study permits in Denmark for higher education programmes like university degrees and the equivalent. Different rules apply for PhD students – whose study is more closely regarded as employment – or for more informal education such as højskoler, “folk high schools”.

What other working rights do I have with a study visa?

When you are granted a study permit for residence in Denmark, this automatically gives you a permit to work part-time (and full-time in the summer) under the conditions outlined above.

The work permit remains valid during the additional residence period for job application– which can be six months or three years – which you are given after completing a full study programme in Denmark.

Work over the limit of permitted hours is considered illegal work and you can be given a warning, a fine or even have your study permit revoked.

The limit does not apply to voluntary work for a charity or other organisation with a “constructive purpose”, according to the Danish rules.

If your study programme includes a work placement, you are given a permit to work full time for the duration of the placement. If you do not have this permit when you begin your studies and decide or are required to take a placement during the course, you will need to apply for this. The placement must be approved by your educational institution and form part of the study programme.

You may not apply for social benefits or Denmark’s state student grant, SU, if you are residing and studying in the country under the terms of a study permit.

You do, however, have the right to free Danish lessons. Your local authority (kommune in Danish) is obliged to contact you within a month of your arrival to offer you a spot at a local language centre.