Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots

Poulsen confirmed the Danish decision at a joint press conference with Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram, citing "respect for" the fact that the Danish air force is in the process of switching from using F-16s to F-35 fighter jets, and will be using its Skrydstrup air base, where the Ukrainian pilots are currently trained, for this purpose.

Denmark will still contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots outside of Denmark, Poulsen also said.

Ukrainian pilots are currently trained in Romania as well as in Denmark, but no decision has been made as to whether Denmark could contribute in Romania, he said.

Alongside the Netherlands, Denmark has led an international training coalition for Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.

Denmark has also committed to donating 19 F-16s to Ukraine, with the first four aircraft due to arrive in Ukraine "this summer", according to earlier reports.

Norway has also pledged a number of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Two Norwegian F-16s are involved in the training at Skrydstrup.