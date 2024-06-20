Post could be delayed as Denmark’s PostNord goes on strike

Advertisement

The company confirmed the strike in a statement on Thursday, saying it could result in delayed deliveries in the coming days.

“I can confirm that a strike began yesterday, in breach of the collective bargaining agreement, at our post terminal at Taastrup,” PostNord director of communications Andreas Brethvad said in the statement.

“The strike in question is among staff who handle letters,” he said.

“We expect there will be delays to deliveries in the coming days and apologise for any inconveniences it may cause our customers,” he said.

PostNord has meanwhile urged its staff to return to work.

The company was unable to comment on the reason for staff taking the action, saying that was a matter for their trade union, 3F.

The delays may be relevant news for British residents in Denmark who plan to vote by post in the upcoming UK General Election.

When voting by post, you will be sent a ballot paper which will need to reach the polls by polling day, July 4th, or ask for a proxy vote, where a UK-based voter you trust can vote on your behalf.

You can also travel back to the UK on election day and vote in person in the constituemncy where you're registered, but unless you just happened to be planning a visit home at that time anyway, it's probably more convenient to apply for one of the two above options.

If you apply for a proxy vote online you've got a bit more time, but you'll need to submit your application for this by 5pm on June 26th.