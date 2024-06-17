CHECKLIST: What supplies should you stock up on according to Danish authorities?

Advertisement

The Danish Emergency Management Service (Beredsskabstyrelsen, DEMA) has issued advice for the general public to have certain supplies at home so that they are prepared in the event of a crisis.

Currently, the checklist on DEMA’s website is only available in Danish, so a full English translation follows below.

The general population should stock up on enough supplies to last them three days should crisis hit, according to DEMA.

DEMA also outlines the type of events that could be the cause of such situations.

These can include natural events like extreme weather or human acts like cyber attacks or sabotage.

The director of the Danish Emergency Management Service (Beredsskabstyrelsen, DEMA), Laila Reenberg, said at a briefing on the recommendations that there is no need to “rush out in panic” to purchase crisis supplies.

“But when you happen to be out grocery shopping, you can gradually fill out your supplies,” she said.

Advertisement

Reenberg also noted that the advice is meant as guidance and one of the reasons DEMA has produced it is in response to “increasing requests from the public”.

“We are recommending this because if people can get by for three days, authorities can focus on doing what needs to be done and work on normalising the situation as quickly as possible,” she said.

Denmark is “essentially a safe and secure country,” Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. He stressed that there is no direct military threat to Denmark currently.

But the risk of a “hybrid attack”, which could, for example, disrupt electricity supplies is genuine according to the minister.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s population advised to stock up for 'crisis situation'

Checklist

Water

3 litres per person per day

Additional water for pets

Food

Enough for three days. Should have long expiry date and be easy to prepare

Medicine and first aid

All medicines needed by household members

First aid box

Iodine tablets for persons under the age of 40, pregnant and breastfeeding women

Hygiene

Toilet paper

Hand sanitiser

Nappies, sanitary towels/tampons and other hygiene items needed by household members

Warmth

Blankets, duvets, warm clothing

Other essentials

Power bank or battery pack for mobile telephone

Torch

Batteries

Bank card (remember your PIN) and some cash in notes and coins (optional)

Candles and matches (optional)

Special requirements to consider

Are there children or elderly in the household?

Are you vulnerable to major floods? If so, do you have alternative transport available?

Can you get help from family, neighbours or friends?

Communication