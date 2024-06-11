Denmark arrests Russian national on suspicion of spying
Danish intelligence said Tuesday a Russian citizen had been arrested for suspected espionage, with media reports saying it was a woman well known in the Russian diaspora.
The PET intelligence agency said in a statement that the Russian national had been arrested south of Copenhagen and was suspected of "enabling a foreign intelligence service to operate in Denmark."
It said the suspect was expected to be released after questioning, but added that "the case is still under investigation and PET has no further comment."
PET stressed the case was not "related to the recent European Parliament elections," but instead concerned media reports about a Russian sovereign wealth fund.
Danish public broadcaster DR and other European partner media recently published reports about the Russian fund Pravfond.
The fund, which was set up by Russian authorities, is suspected of funding disinformation projects, according to documents gathered by DR.
Comments
See Also
The PET intelligence agency said in a statement that the Russian national had been arrested south of Copenhagen and was suspected of "enabling a foreign intelligence service to operate in Denmark."
It said the suspect was expected to be released after questioning, but added that "the case is still under investigation and PET has no further comment."
PET stressed the case was not "related to the recent European Parliament elections," but instead concerned media reports about a Russian sovereign wealth fund.
Danish public broadcaster DR and other European partner media recently published reports about the Russian fund Pravfond.
The fund, which was set up by Russian authorities, is suspected of funding disinformation projects, according to documents gathered by DR.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.