How does Denmark’s citizenship application fee compare to other countries?

In a statement, the government said it was raising the fee for apply for citizenship to 6,000 kroner so that it “more closely reflects the costs of case processing”.

The current fee, 4,000 kroner, has applied since 2021 when it was raised from 3,800 kroner.

The 3,800 kroner fee was introduced in 2018, when the then-government tripled it from the fee of 1,200 kroner that had been payable until that point, saying this was needed to pay for new mandatory citizenship ceremonies.

Even before the new fee hike takes effect, Denmark’s citizenship costs are among Europe’s highest. However, the new fee will not take it above the cost of becoming a naturalised Austrian, where the initial application fee of €130 is followed by additional fees of up to €1,500 if citizenship is granted.

For context, the new Danish fee of 6,000 kroner corresponds to around €800, while 4,000 kroner is around €530.

France’s application fee is just €55 but people aiming for French nationality must also pay additional costs for things like certified translations and language tests.

In Spain, the fee is €104 and in Italy it is €250.

Closer to home, neighbouring Norway’s application fee is far lower than Denmark’s at 2,500 Norwegian kroner, around €250. Like Denmark, Norway has various citizenship criteria relating to things like length of stay, language proficiency and criminal record, but doesn’t have a Danish-style citizenship ceremony.

In Sweden, the fee is 1,500 kronor or €130, the cheapest of the three Scandinavian countries.

As things stand, Germany’s citizenship application fee is €255. However, extensive changes to German citizenship rules are set to be announced in the coming weeks, meaning this is expected to change.

Although Denmark figures near the top of the list of countries detailed above, other countries (not covered by The Local) do have similarly high citizenship fees. These include The Netherlands (€925), Ireland (€175 on application, €950 if approved) and the UK, where the £1,300 application fees are by far the highest of any European country.