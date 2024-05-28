Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Denmark gets third three-star Michelin restaurant

The Jordnær restaurant in the Copenhagen suburb of Gentofte became the third restaurant in Denmark's capital to boast three Michelin stars, after it was upgraded from two-stars in this year's Nordic Michelin guide, announced in Helsinki on Monday.

Both Noma and Geranium retained their three Michelin stars, but no restaurants in Denmark gained a two-star rating for the first time on Monday.

The Faroese restaurant Koks slipped from the Michelin list, meaning Denmark's list of Michelin star restaurants has shrunk from nine to seven.

The Aure restaurant, which opened in March 2024, received its first Michelin star. In total, 31 Danish restaurants received 44 Michelin stars this year, the same tally as last year.

Danish vocabulary: michelinstjerner - Michelin stars

17-year-old 'Hitler's soldier' convicted of terrorism

A 17-year-old youth, who called himself "Hitler's soldier" in his diary, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for joining the neo-Nazi Feuerkrieg Division.

On Monday, the Østre Landsret (Eastern High Court), found the young man guilty of joining a terror group, with a unanimous jury pointing to his "in-depth knowledge" of the group's ideology, the fact that he had sent off an application and been accepted into the group, and that he had tried to recruit a friend and shared links to bom manuals.

The then 15-year-old was arrested in the spring of 2022, with police finding a Feuerkrieg Division flag, a flag and armband with Nazi symbols, and Adolf Hitler's autobiographical manifesto, "Mein Kampf".

The police also took the boy's diary, in which he wrote, among other things, that he was "one of Hitler's soldiers". In pictures, he posed with a large knife while wearing camouflage clothing and a Nazi armband.

The youth claimed he had only engaged with the group for fun

Danish vocabulary: det var bare for sjov - it was just for a joke/for fun

Foodora food delivery service to pull out of Denmark

The food delivery service Foodora has announced that it plans to pull out of the Danish market, citing economic deveopments that have caused it to "redistribute the company's resources to other active markets".

The company launched in Denmark at the end of 2022 and has managed to expand in the country over the past 18 months. The company said it would now start talks with affected employees.

Danish vocabulary: at trække sig ud af det danske marked - to pull out of the Danish market

Denmark boosts green state aid by 600m kroner

Denmark's Export and Investment Fund on Monday distributed 634 million kroner in green investment support to selected companies, as Denmark seeks to compete with US and Chinese backing for companies engaged in the green transition.

"It is certainly not something we approve of that state aid has come so high up on the agenda. But that is the reality, and we have to deal with it," Business Minister Morten Bødskov, told Ritzau. "We can see that the companies are reacting to the enormous state support given in the USA and China."

He said the support was needed to stop new green jobs relocating to other countries, with the new support securing 800 new jobs in the country.

Part of the money will go to the wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa, who will use it to finance a new manufacturing facility which will secure 500 jobs.

Danish vocabulary: statsstøtte - state aid