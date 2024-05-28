From BBQs to laundry: What you can (and can't) do on your balcony in Denmark

Advertisement

Denmark's housing system comprises three main types: owned homes (ejerbolig), rented homes (lejebolig), and co-operative homes (andelsbolig).

EXPLAINED: What is Denmark's co-operative housing system?

In an andelsbolig, you purchase a share in the association that owns the entire building, equal to the value of your apartment, becoming a member of that co-operative association.

This housing option is quite popular, making up about one-third of the housing stock in Copenhagen.

However, if you live in an apartment in Denmark as an international citizen, using the balcony can sometimes trigger a sense of unease if your flat is a part of a housing association, especially if you didn't read up on the association's rules that regulate balcony use.

Whether you want to grill, dry your laundry, or store items, it's a good idea to familiarise yourself with what is – and what isn't – allowed.

Balcony use 101: The general rules

Even though your balcony is part of your home, it's located on the building's facade, making it a visible space.

That's why many housing associations in Denmark and other Scandinavian countries (such as Norway) have specific rules to maintain the building's aesthetic and ensure peace for their residents.

Therefore, your first reference source should always be the rules of the association you live in.

Advertisement

Respecting your neighbours

Using your balcony should not inconvenience your neighbours and test their tolerance limits.

Associations can contact you if house rules are breached, though fines or sanctions are rare unless your actions significantly disturb other residents.

EXPLAINED: What is a Danish 'housing association'?

Neighbors can also take legal action if they believe your balcony use exceeds acceptable limits, with courts deciding on a case-by-case basis.

In extreme cases, under the Danish Act on owner-occupied apartments (Lov om ejerlejligheder), you can be excluded from the association and have your right to use the apartment terminated by the board if you cause severe damage or inconvenience to the association's operations or other shareholders.

Advertisement

While balconies offer a valuable outdoor space, their use in Denmark is often subject to regulations. Photo by Florencia Viadana on Unsplash

Can I have a barbeque on my balcony?

Many Danish housing associations ban grilling on balconies to avoid disturbances and potential fire hazards.

However, while many associations restrict grilling, fire regulations do allow it under certain conditions.

You can use smaller grills on balconies with a few precautions.

READ MORE: What do foreigners need to know about buying a home in Denmark?

The building must have a hard roof, such as tiles or similar non-flammable materials. The balcony should have at least one open side, and the grill must be placed on a non-combustible surface like concrete.

You should only use charcoal, briquettes, or gas grills connected to small gas bottles and avoid using lighter fluid; instead, it's recommended to use electric grill igniters or ignition blocks.

Note that local fire authorities may also impose temporary barbecue bans during periods of drought.

Advertisement

Often restricted: Changes to the railing, satellite dishes, drying laundry…

The rules of your housing association might also limit adding fabrics to the railing or setting up satellite dishes.

Furthermore, drying laundry and airing duvets are often prohibited, and storing trash, beer cans, or empty bottles on the balcony is almost always forbidden.

Hanging balcony boxes that face common areas is often not allowed, and painting or changing the texture of the balcony floor may also be restricted.

So, while balconies offer valuable outdoor space that you'll be tempted to use whenever the weather allows, remember that their use in Denmark is often subject to regulations to maintain safety and harmony among residents.

By taking the time to study the rules of your housing association and adhering to them, you can ensure that your balcony use is not only enjoyable but also compliant with the applicable rules so that a Saturday barbeque doesn't turn into an ugly dispute with your neighbours.

Psst! If you're looking into renting in Denmark, make sure to check out our five top tips for newcomers to the country.