How you can help Denmark design its new bank notes?

Advertisement

Currently, Danish banknotes feature images of bridges and ancient finds. In the past, they have showcased prominent figures such as authors and scientists.

However, from 2028-29, the new banknotes could depict themes of everyday life, flowers, and the sea on one side, while the other side will feature famous Danes and their achievements.

That's why Danmarks Nationalbank, the country's central bank, is now encouraging the public to contribute ideas for the new banknotes via their questionnaire.

Public input collected via questionnaire

Participants who take part in this questionnaire can suggest themes which fit these categories (flowers, everyday life, and the sea) or nominate notable Danes.

During the first 14 days of the feedback period, 68,000 people had already completed it, providing input on the future look of the country's currency.

Niels Kaas, the Chief Cashier of Danmarks Nationalbank, told DR he was surprised and satisfied with the high level of participation, noting that this input is highly valuable.

Advertisement

Dual focus: Security and aesthetics

The redesign aims to enhance security and prevent counterfeiting.

As Kaas said, banknotes serve as both a means of payment and a work of applied art. This dual function requires a focus on both security and aesthetics in the design process.

While Denmark's central bank will handle the security aspects, the aesthetics are open to public input.

Advertisement

The bank has also received over 150 proposals from 41 educational institutions and museums specialising in cultural and natural sciences.

To have your say in the design of Denmark's new banknotes, visit Danmarks Nationalbank's website and complete the questionnaire by June 2nd.